Canyon Police working wreck near Kimbrough Memorial Stadium

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Police are working a wreck just outside Canyon.

It is in the southbound lanes of 287, just across from Kimbrough Memorial Stadium.

According to officials at the scene, a truck lost control after what they said appeared to be a “vehicle malfunction,” and hit another car.

Police said both drivers were taken to the hospital with what appears to be non-life threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with MyHighPlains.com for the latest.

