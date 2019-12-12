Canyon Police working wreck near Kimbrough Memorial Stadium

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Police are working a wreck just outside Canyon.
It is in the southbound lanes of 287, just across from Kimbrough Memorial Stadium.
According to officials at the scene, a truck lost control after what they said appeared to be a “vehicle malfunction,” and hit another car.
Police said both drivers were taken to the hospital with what appears to be non-life threatening injuries.
