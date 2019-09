UPDATE 1:12 p.m.:

Amarillo Police say all lanes have reopened.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department is responding to a major accident on the 12500 block of I-40 east.

According to APD, westbound traffic lanes of East I-40 are closed at the 287 and I-40 split.

APD said westbound traffic coming into the city is completely blocked at this time.

You are asked to avoid the area at this time.