AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police are working a major accident in east Amarillo.
According to APD, the wreck is in the eastbound lanes of I-40 near Lakeside.
Eastbound lanes are closed and traffic is being diverted at Whitaker Rd.
You are asked to take caution while driving in the area.
This is a developing story. Stay with MyHighPlains.com for the latest.
The Latest from MyHighPlains.com:
- Amarillo Police: One person dead after single vehicle accident on I-40
- APD working accident on I-40 near Lakeside
- City approves removal of sunset provision on golf cart ordinance
- City of Amarillo accespts HUD grant to help with Homeless Management Information System
- Texas families touched by rising costs of insulin hope for co-pay caps in the future