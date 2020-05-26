APD on scene of ‘major accident’ at SW 46th and Parker Street

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police said they are going door to door in the area of 46th and Parker looking for a wanted man who caused a fatal wreck this afternoon.

It happened at the corner of Southwest 46th and Parker Street at about 3:40 p.m.

APD said a 58-year-old man was killed when the suspect was speeding and hit his car, causing it to spin and hit a house.

Police told us the suspect has previous warrants.

APD told us the intersection will be closed for the next two hours.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and expect delays.

