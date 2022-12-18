AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo district of the Texas Department of Transportation released its “Know Before You Go” report for the week of Dec. 18, letting drivers in the Amarillo area know of some of the ongoing projects that could impact traffic.

According to a news release from the Amarillo district of TxDOT, officials provided updates on the following projects:

Watch for various lane closures on Western Street in all directions at the intersection of I-27 for crack seal operations.

The right lane of RM 106 northbound will be closed for one mile from State Loop (SL) 335 for bridge maintenance on Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 19 and 20.

The right lane of SL 335 westbound will be closed under US 87 for bridge maintenance on Wednesday, Dec. 21.

Traffic Switch and Detours

TxDOT said their contractors expect to move traffic to the new southbound State Loop (SL) 335 frontage road at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

The detour will take traffic from old Soncy Road to the new Soncy Road, just north of BI-40 to SL 335 southbound to the north until they are past the bridge north of SW 9th Avenue.

The intersection of SW 9th Avenue and the new SL 335 will be open east and west, with two-way traffic all the way through the detour.

This will be in place while our contractor builds the northbound SL 335 frontage road.

According to the release, drivers are asked to drive with caution and reduce speed through work zones. Officials with the Amarillo TxDOT also stressed that all projects are subject to change because of weather, emergency work, and other events. For more information, visit its website.