AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo district of the Texas Department of Transportation released its “Know Before You Go” report for the week of Dec. 11, letting drivers in the Amarillo area know of some of the ongoing projects that could impact traffic.

According to a news release from the Amarillo district of TxDOT, officials provided updates on the following projects:

Watch for multiple lane closures in all directions around the intersection at Western Street and I-27 for crack seal operations.

Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 12 and 13, the Texas turnaround from the I-40 westbound frontage road to the eastbound frontage road will be closed at Ross Street for bridge repairs.

The right lanes of the US 60 bridge over State Loop (SL) 335 will be closed in both directions for patching repairs.

The right lane of SL 335 will be closed from SH 136 to US 87 for patching repairs.

On Wednesday, Dec. 14, TxDOT said the traffic signals at the intersection of Washington Street and FM 1151 (Claude Highway) will switch from flashing red in all directions to normal signal operations. Message boards are in place to inform area drivers.

Traffic Switch and Detours

Originally scheduled for Dec. 6, TxDOT’s said a contractor will move traffic to the new southbound State Loop (SL) 335 frontage road at 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16. The detour will take traffic from old Soncy Road to the new Soncy Road, just north of BI-40 to SL 335 southbound to the north until they are past the bridge north of SW 9 th Avenue. The intersection of SW 9 th Avenue and the new SL 335 will be open east and west, with two-way traffic all the way through the detour. This will be in place while our contractor builds the northbound SL 335 frontage road.



Claude:

TxDOT’s contractor is moving into the next phase of signal installation at the intersection of US 287 and SH 207. Beginning Monday, Dec. 12, traffic on SH 207 on the east side of US 287 will be narrowed to 11-foot lanes in each direction. Along US 287, the outside west lane will be closed approximately 2,500 feet to the east. This closure is for the construction of subgrade, base, concrete, prime, and hot mix asphalt.

During the contractor’s Christmas break, beginning Dec. 19, the left lane of US 287 westbound will be open to accommodate holiday traffic. It will close again on Jan. 2, 2023, and work will resume.

According to the release, drivers are asked to drive with caution and reduce speed through work zones. Officials with the Amarillo TxDOT also stressed that all projects are subject to change because of weather, emergency work, and other events. For more information, visit its website.