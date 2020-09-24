Amarillo ramp closure Oct. 1

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to TxDOT, the Coulter bridge beam placement that was scheduled for this week has been moved.

Instead of running from Sept. 23-25, the intersection closed from WB SL335 to the EB SL335 and affecting Coulter traffic will begin on Thursday, Oct. 1 and run through Oct. 3.

More information can be found on the Texas Department of Transportation website.

More from MyHighPlains.com: