Amarillo Police working ‘major accident’ on I-27 between Georgia and 45th

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police are working a major traffic accident on I-27.
Police said the accident is in the northbound lanes of I-27 between Georgia and 45th.
Traffic in the northbound lanes are backed up to Western.
APD are now reporting a second major accident in the southbound lanes of I-27 between Georgia and 45th.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area at this time.
We are working to get more information and will update when it is available.
This is a developing story. Stay with MyHighPlains.com for the latest.
