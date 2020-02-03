Amarillo Police working ‘major accident’ on I-27 between Georgia and 45th

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police are working a major traffic accident on I-27.

Police said the accident is in the northbound lanes of I-27 between Georgia and 45th.

Traffic in the northbound lanes are backed up to Western.

APD are now reporting a second major accident in the southbound lanes of I-27 between Georgia and 45th.















Drivers are asked to avoid the area at this time.



We are working to get more information and will update when it is available.

This is a developing story. Stay with MyHighPlains.com for the latest.

