AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department are reporting that the areas of I 40 and Western St., Paramount Blvd., and Western Plaza Dr. near Lawrence Lake remain closed after overflowing its banks overnight.

According to an APD Facebook post, other areas that were closed are now reopened but may still have water in the area that officials say is passable.

APD reminds drivers that, “if it starts raining again, those same areas that have flooded, will be the first to flood again.”