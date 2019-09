AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Two separate semi-truck rollovers are causing delays on I-40.

The first is between mile markers 62 and 63 at I-40 Hope Rd, that according to TxDOT Amarillo. Our crew at the scene told us traffic is still moving slowly in the westbound lanes of I-40.

The second is near I-40 and Arnot Rd. TxDOT Amarillo said I-40 eastbound is closed at Arnot Rd. They are asking traffic to exit Arnot and stay on the frontage road before re-entering at the interstate at Hope Rd.