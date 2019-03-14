What You Should Never Do At The Drive-Thru
What's the number one thing you can do wrong at the drive-thru?
The answer changing or adding items to your order.
This according to employees at some fast food chains.
They tell “Eat This, Not That” magazine a lot goes on behind the scenes.
Every time you change your purchase after they calculate it, the minutes it takes to void and re-entering orders as well as communicate with the kitchen add up making those waiting behind you in line unhappy.
So the moral of the story is short and sweet just know exactly what you want when you order.
More Stories
-
Food Network Star Alton Brown shares a hidden hack you need to know…
-
Through a wide range of Bible-based activities as well as fun…
-
The early bird may get more than just the worm. A new study says it…
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-