What You Should Never Do At The Drive-Thru

What's the number one thing you can do wrong at the drive-thru?

The answer changing or adding items to your order.

This according to employees at some fast food chains.

They tell “Eat This, Not That” magazine a lot goes on behind the scenes.

Every time you change your purchase after they calculate it, the minutes it takes to void and re-entering orders as well as communicate with the kitchen add up making those waiting behind you in line unhappy.

So the moral of the story is short and sweet just know exactly what you want when you order.