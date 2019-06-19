Latest products and events with Get Fit Amarillo Video Video

Karen Roberts with Get Fit Amarillo talks with Today in Amarillo's Jason Britsch.

Run your city! The Mayor's Half Marathon course takes you from Get Fit, through Wolflin neighborhood, Downtown, historic Route 66 and back to the store. The 5k runs through Wolflin neighborhood. Stick around for live music, games, food trucks and fun for the whole family.

Get Fit is the Amarillo area’s only specialty running store!

We carry the very best in running shoes, apparel, and accessories for fitness enthusiasts of all experience levels. But you don’t have to be a runner to visit our store. We want everyone from the casual walker to the ultra-marathoner to feel comfortable coming in to see what we have to offer.

A little get fit history...

Karen Roberts, co-owner of Get Fit, worked in education for 22 years as a teacher, coach, counselor, and administrator. She started running like many of you did: She got fitted for footwear at a local run specialty store, and then completed a walk/run program, improving until she could run thirty minutes without stopping. She began training with the people at the store and, eventually, she began coaching some classes for them.

