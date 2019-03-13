Today in Amarillo

Amarillo Firefighters Pipes and Drums Hosting St Pattys Pub Crawl 2019

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - Amarillo Firefighters Pipes and Drums are hosting the 2019 St Patty's Pub Crawl Saturday, March 16 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Off The Hook Seafood (626 Polk St. Suite 200, Amarillo, TX)

Amarillo firefighters pipes and drums is a group of firefighters dedicated to carrying on the Scottish and Irish traditions of the fire service.

The sole reason to exist is to play at funerals for fallen firefighters, police, and military.

The group is a 501c3 nonprofit that relies on donations for operating expenses.

