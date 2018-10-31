Amarillo Branch NAACP Hosting 75th Dr. R.W. Jones Freedom Fund Banquet November 3rd

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - The Amarillo Branch NAACP has planned its 75th Dr. R.W. Jones Freedom Fund Banquet for 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3, in the Amarillo Civic Center Grand Plaza.

The Freedom Fund Banquet is the Amarillo Branch’s only fund-raising event, helping the nonprofit with its many efforts to ensure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of rights of all persons and to eliminate race-based discrimination. It is named in memory of Dr. R.W. Jones, who was the longest-serving president of the Amarillo Branch NAACP.

Steve Brown of Houston, president of Capital Assets Sustainable Energy Development, will provide the keynote address. Brown’s career spans more than 15 years of government relations, public affairs, coalition building, grassroots and message development experience. He was the 2014 democratic nominee for Texas Railroad Commissioner, making him the youngest African-American to win a statewide primary in Texas. He currently specializes in providing solar and energy efficiency strategies to public, commercial, non-profit and multifamily housing clients.

Brown began his career as a White House intern in the Office of Legislative Affairs under President Bill Clinton. After moving back to Houston in 1998, he joined the staff of U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, and later became the budget analyst for Texas State Rep. Sylvester Turner, former vice chairman of the House Appropriations Committee and now mayor of Houston.

In 2003, Brown joined the American Heart Association -Texas as vice president of public advocacy. Brown started Capitol Assets Solar Development in 2015 to help bridge the “Green Divide” by expanding access to renewable energy and energy efficiency solutions. He served on President Barack Obama’s National Solar Partnership, the Solar Energy Industries Association’s Finance Initiative Committee and is a Texas PACE (Property Assessed Clean Energy) developer.

Tickets are $50 for adults, $45 for senior citizens and students, and $75 for couples. Table sponsorships are $325 for nonprofits and $500 for political candidates. Other sponsorship opportunities are priced from $125 to $5,000. For questions on the event or to purchase tickets and sponsorships, call (806) 290-8705.