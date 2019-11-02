‘The Mel Robbins Show’ delves into the dark side of social media: Platforms, apps and the dangers of online predators facing kids

NEW YORK — It’s a crisis few are talking about: the dangers of social media platforms, apps and online predators preying upon kids. Mel Robbins, host of the nationally syndicated one-hour talk show, “The Mel Robbins Show” delves into these topics on Monday, November 4 on Fox 14 at 3 p.m. This is the episode every parent and grandparent MUST see and ask themselves this simple question: Are your kids protected online?
