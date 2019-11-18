TIMELINE: 40 years of mass shootings in Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The year 1980 was the beginning of four decades of near-consistent mass shootings in Texas.

KXAN investigators researched and documented 32 shootings that had at least three victims in Texas within that time frame and created an interactive timeline with photos and videos of coverage and content related to each.

The experience begins in El Paso in 1980, when a 21-year-old shot and killed five people and hurt three others in the Starburst Lounge. Later that year, a gunman opened fire in the First Baptist Church in Daingerfield, Texas, as people were singing worship. Five people died and 10 others were killed.

