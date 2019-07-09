Skip to content
KAMR
Amarillo
87°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Today in Amarillo
Politics Today
National
DC Bureau
Texas Politics
Politics
Good News
Entertainment
Weird News
Viral Videos
For Your Health
Product Recalls
Top Stories
Ice Cream Shop Serves Allergy-Friendly Dessert
Top Stories
WT Launches New Global Online Network
TODAY’S CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS: JULY 15
TODAY’S CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS: JULY 16
Florida mom invents pacifier cover called the Keepsie to protect newborns
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Map Center
Texas Burn Bans
Closings and Delays
Top Stories
Even hotter weather, fewer storms
Top Stories
Now is the ideal time to harvest rainwater, officials say
Sports
Local Sports
Sod Poodles
Buff Nation
Studio 4
Recipes
Bands
Community
Heart of the High Plains
High Plains Road Trip
Black History Month
Womens History
Hometown Heroes
Clear the Shelters
Movies
Amarillo Events Calendar
Marketplace
Amarillo Real Estate
Local Leaders
Contests
KAMR Local 4 Sod Poodles Tickets Giveaway
KAMR Local 4 Pet of the Week
Auto Racing Challenge 2019
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
TV Guide
Bring back KAMR
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
DIRECTV Customers Don’t Lose KAMR
Eduroam
WT Launches New Global Online Network
Weather
Even hotter weather, fewer storms
More Forecast
Don't Miss
Child rescued from sewer drain
US flag mowed into lawn to honor fallen soldier
Teen catches toddler who falls off a building
Home security footage captures creepy Harry Potter character
Top warning signs you’re at a bad restaurant
Video shows moment elderly man is pushed off bus before his death
Survey: Half of Americans treat swimming pools as communal bathtub