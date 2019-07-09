Skip to content
KAMR
Amarillo
96°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Today in Amarillo
Politics Today
National
DC Bureau
Texas Politics
Politics
Good News
Entertainment
Weird News
Viral Videos
For Your Health
Product Recalls
Top Stories
TxDOT hosts Open House to discuss US 54 rehabilitation project
Top Stories
Xcel Energy grants $167,700 to local nonprofits
Ice Cream Shop Serves Allergy-Friendly Dessert
WT Launches New Global Online Network
TODAY’S CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS: JULY 15
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Map Center
Texas Burn Bans
Closings and Delays
Top Stories
Showers and cooler temperatures on the horizon.
Top Stories
Now is the ideal time to harvest rainwater, officials say
Sports
Local Sports
Sod Poodles
Buff Nation
Top Stories
US women’s soccer team captain accepts Capitol invitation
Top Stories
Konta bristles at reporter after Wimbledon loss
Top Stories
Manfred: Baseballs not juiced, but decreased drag puzzling
Wimbledon Glance: Federer, Nadal, Djokovic in quarterfinals
Daly out of British, can use cart on PGA Tour in Kentucky
AP Interview: Coco Gauff thinking about Wimbledon next year
Studio 4
Studio 4
Recipes
Bands
Top Stories
Andy & Meaghan Chat: Chick-Fil-A, Tennis and More
Top Stories
PPHM hosts Texas VS. KC BBQ Showdown
Top Stories
XIT General Office hosts Cowboy Christmas in July
Fitness with Ralph: Tone with TRX
Must-Haves for Baby
National Sugar Cookie Day with Pan-Handlers Cafe
Community
Heart of the High Plains
Hometown Heroes
Clear the Shelters
High Plains Road Trip
Black History Month
Women’s History
Movies
Amarillo Events Calendar
Marketplace
Amarillo Real Estate
Local Leaders
Contests
KAMR Local 4 Sod Poodles Tickets Giveaway
KAMR Local 4 Pet of the Week
Auto Racing Challenge 2019
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Alexa
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
TV Guide
Bring back KAMR
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
DIRECTV Customers Don’t Lose KAMR
Cowboy christmas in july
XIT General Office hosts Cowboy Christmas in July
Weather
Showers and cooler temperatures on the horizon.
More Forecast
Don't Miss
Child rescued from sewer drain
US flag mowed into lawn to honor fallen soldier
Teen catches toddler who falls off a building
Home security footage captures creepy Harry Potter character
Top warning signs you’re at a bad restaurant
Video shows moment elderly man is pushed off bus before his death
Survey: Half of Americans treat swimming pools as communal bathtub