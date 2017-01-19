Skip to content
KAMR
Amarillo
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Today in Amarillo
Politics Today
Gov. Abbott Town Hall
National
Your Local Election HQ
DC Bureau
Texas Politics
Politics
Good News
Entertainment
Weird News
Viral Videos
For Your Health
Product Recalls
Top Stories
Canyon High School graduate Jake Rogers gets called up the Major Leagues
WT Enterprise Center expands into downtown Amarillo
Amarillo ISD Board of Trustees votes to fill both vacancies
2 arrested after police say they find stolen property, drugs
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Map Center
Texas Burn Bans
Closings and Delays
Top Stories
Triple-digit threat…
Top Stories
Heat Health: Doctors Warn About Dangers Of Rising Temperatures
Top Stories
Storm Trauma: New Disasters Trigger Old Memories
Sports
Local Sports
Sod Poodles
Buff Nation
Silver Star Nation
Top Stories
LEADING OFF: Deadline day drama for Minor, others
Top Stories
AP source: Indians dealing Bauer to Reds, get Puig in deal
Top Stories
Garcia HR, 2-run 2B leads Rays to 6-5 win over Red Sox
Going out swinging: Puig brawls again as Reds finish trade
Canyon High School graduate Jake Rogers gets called up the Major Leagues
LEADING OFF: Deadline day drama for Minor, others
Studio 4
Studio 4
Recipes
Bands
Top Stories
Driving Dumb in Smarter Cars
Top Stories
Time for AMA-CON
Top Stories
Big Brothers Big Sisters Looking for Mentors
Feeling Wild & Free on 83
Fitness with Ralph: Workout on the Go
Chemistry of Cooking
Community
Heart of the High Plains
Hometown Heroes
Clear the Shelters
High Plains Road Trip
Black History Month
Women’s History
Movies
Amarillo Events Calendar
Marketplace
Amarillo Real Estate
Local Leaders
Contests
KAMR Local 4 Sod Poodles Tickets Giveaway
KAMR Local 4 Pet of the Week
Auto Racing Challenge 2019
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Alexa
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
TV Guide
Bring back KAMR
Search
Search
Search
Choctaw
Tri-County Electrical Cooperative Says Power Has Been Restored in Their Service Territory
Weather
Triple-digit threat…
More Forecast
Don't Miss
Crowd catches a toddler that fell six stories in China
VIRAL: 2-year-old with one hand meets soccer player with same condition
Bison charges 9-year-old girl in Yellowstone
Child rescued from sewer drain
US flag mowed into lawn to honor fallen soldier
Teen catches toddler who falls off a building
Home security footage captures creepy Harry Potter character