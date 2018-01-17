Child Inventor

Skip to content
KAMR
Amarillo
96°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Today in Amarillo
Politics Today
National
Your Local Election HQ
DC Bureau
Texas Politics
Politics
Good News
Entertainment
Weird News
Viral Videos
For Your Health
Product Recalls
Top Stories
Xcel Energy Park gets new ‘Sun Shaded Structure’
Top Stories
How to prevent heat exhaustion
Man sentenced to 4 life sentences for October 2017 sexual assault
One dead, another injured after head-on collision in Curry County
5th Annual Hot Rods & Hamburgers benefiting Alzheimer’s in Amarillo
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Map Center
Texas Burn Bans
Closings and Delays
Top Stories
Heat Health: Doctors Warn About Dangers Of Rising Temperatures
Top Stories
Split personality this weekend
Top Stories
Storm Trauma: New Disasters Trigger Old Memories
Now is the ideal time to harvest rainwater, officials say
Sports
Local Sports
Sod Poodles
Buff Nation
Top Stories
Thurman looks to end Pacquiao’s resurgent career in showdown
Top Stories
Clanton, Suwannapura team to take 5-shot lead in Midland
Top Stories
McIlroy’s salvage operation falls just short at British Open
Ohio State, other Big Ten East powers facing uncertainty
Key hole at British Open
Pagenaud hunting down Newgarden, Rossi in Iowa
Studio 4
Studio 4
Recipes
Bands
Top Stories
Vegan Fried Chicken Sandwich with Yellow City Street Food
Top Stories
A Sweet Escape at Dunkin’
Top Stories
Time for a Bathroom Remodel
FC Amarillo Bombers Road to the Championship
Summer Health Routine
Center for Advancement hosts “What Now?”
Community
Heart of the High Plains
Hometown Heroes
Clear the Shelters
High Plains Road Trip
Black History Month
Women’s History
Movies
Amarillo Events Calendar
Marketplace
Amarillo Real Estate
Local Leaders
Contests
KAMR Local 4 Sod Poodles Tickets Giveaway
KAMR Local 4 Pet of the Week
Auto Racing Challenge 2019
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Alexa
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
TV Guide
Bring back KAMR
Search
Search
Search
Child Inventor
Local Girl Invents A Skip-Bo Card Holder
Weather
Split personality this weekend
More Forecast
Don't Miss
Child rescued from sewer drain
US flag mowed into lawn to honor fallen soldier
Teen catches toddler who falls off a building
Home security footage captures creepy Harry Potter character
Top warning signs you’re at a bad restaurant
Video shows moment elderly man is pushed off bus before his death
Survey: Half of Americans treat swimming pools as communal bathtub