cecily aguilar

Skip to content
KAMR - MyHighPlains.com
Amarillo
57°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Today in Amarillo
Border Report
Coronavirus Coverage
DC Bureau
Entertainment News
For Your Health
Good News
National News
Politics Today
Texas News
Texas Politics
World News
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson orders new national lockdown as COVID cases explode higher
Top Stories
All 67 March Madness games will be played in Indiana, NCAA confirms
Latest stimulus payments have begun hitting bank accounts, but when can you expect yours?
Georgia runoff: Will we know the winners on Tuesday night?
Government officials concerned about rising coronavirus rates after holidays
Video
Video
Video Center
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Alerts
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Live Weather Cameras
Texas Burn Bans
TxDOT Highway Conditions
Tracking the Tropics
Weather Headlines
Sports
Local Sports
The Locker Room
Sod Poodles
Silver Star Nation
NFL
The Big Game
Big Race Daytona
Masters Report
Japan 2020
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Top Stories
All 67 March Madness games will be played in Indiana, NCAA confirms
Top Stories
Oregon out of top 10 of women’s Top 25 after loss to UCLA
The Latest: No. 3 Villanova’s next 3 games postponed
Gonzaga-Baylor remain 1-2 in AP Top 25; Texas rises to No. 4
Chargers fire head coach Anthony Lynn after 4 seasons
Studio 4
On the Show
4 Your Health
4 the Holidays
4 Your Glass
Bands
Recipes
Studio 4 Style Guide
What’s Happening
Top Stories
Thirsty Thursday Meets Christmas Eve With Rich Fleetwood
Video
Top Stories
DIY Hot Cocoa Bombs
Video
Jason Boyett Previews Re-Released Interview with Jodi Thomas
Video
Macaroni Joe’s Looking Ahead to a Better 2021
Video
DIY Sugar Scrub and Lip Balm
Video
Find It Fast
Amarillo Events Calendar
Black History Month
Class is in Session
Clear the Shelters
Destination Texas
Donate to CMN Amarillo
Everyday Heroes
Heart of the High Plains
High Plains Road Trip
Hispanic Heritage Month
Hometown Heroes
Lone Star NYE
Lottery
Horoscopes
Pass or Fail
Red Cross and Disaster Relief
Veterans Voices
Voter Information Guide
Women’s History
Marketplace
Amarillo Real Estate
Local Leaders
Contests
United Christmas Recipe Contest
Christmas Lights Sweepstakes
Nominate a Remarkable Woman in Your Life
KAMR Local 4 Pet of the Day
Keeping It Clean
About Us
Alexa Flash Briefings
Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
TV Guide
Work for Us
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
cecily aguilar
Trial date moved for Cecily Aguilar
Video Forecast
Decent conditions continue this week
Video
More Forecast
Don't Miss
WATCH: Video shows cars blocking traffic, doing doughnuts on Memphis interstate
Video
Photos: New Year’s babies! Meet the first babies born in 2021
Video
What’s next with COVID-19 vaccines in the High Plains
WATCH: Santa Claus rescued from power lines while making parachute candy delivery
Video
WATCH: Twist on porch pirate crimes captured on video in Missouri
Video
Watch: Prisoner escapes from transport SUV when driver stops at McDonald’s drive-thru
Video
PHOTOS: The only total solar eclipse of 2020 spotted over South America
Video