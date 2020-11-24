Skip to content
KAMR - MyHighPlains.com
Amarillo
33°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Today in Amarillo
Border Report
Coronavirus Coverage
DC Bureau
Entertainment News
For Your Health
Good News
National News
Politics Today
Texas News
Texas Politics
World News
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Labor of Love: A local woman finds her passion during the pandemic
Video
Top Stories
New Mexico state lawmakers pass $330 million dollar pandemic relief package
Video
It’s not December yet, but Elf on the Shelf 2020 is already very different
World-renowned opera singer Renée Fleming using music to help those suffering from neurological disorders
Video
Teen nearly dies after getting syndrome tied to COVID-19
Video
Video
Video Center
Weather
Closings & Delays
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Map Center
Live Weather Cameras
Texas Burn Bans
TxDOT Highway Conditions
Tracking the Tropics
Top Stories
SKYTRACKER: Kansas River showing effects of drought
Video
Top Stories
Thanksgiving Week weather
Video
Tracking the Tropics: 2 areas being monitored in Atlantic basin as end of hurricane season nears
Video
Getting your home ready for winter
Video
VIDEO: Section of North Carolina bridge collapses during live TV report
Video
Sports
Local Sports
The Locker Room
Sod Poodles
Silver Star Nation
NFL
The Big Game
Big Race Daytona
Masters Report
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Women’s hoops set to begin: flexibility key in COVID times
Top Stories
Pelicans acquire Adams as final piece of 4-team Holiday deal
Steelers have found ways to slow down Ravens’ Jackson
Pandemic leaves opening week of college hoops in disarray
A perfect 10, Steelers again rule atop AP Pro32 poll
Studio 4
On the Show
4 Your Health
4 the Holidays
4 Your Glass
Bands
Recipes
Studio 4 Style Guide
What’s Happening
Top Stories
Ronald McDonald House Charities of Amarillo Hosting Whip It up For RMHC Challenge
Video
Top Stories
Chef Bud Makes Pumpkin Dressing From Chateau Andersen
Video
Holiday Shopping Trends: What Consumers Are Buying & Where
Video
575 Pizzeria Continues to Operate Amid Pandemic, Offers Take-Home Pizza
Video
Central Bark Amarillo Gearing Up for the Holidays
Video
Find It Fast
2020 Nov. Election Results
Amarillo Events Calendar
Black History Month
Class is in Session
Clear the Shelters
Destination Texas
Donate to CMN Amarillo
Everyday Heroes
Heart of the High Plains
High Plains Road Trip
Hispanic Heritage Month
Hometown Heroes
Honoring the Graduates
Horoscopes
Lottery
Pass or Fail
Red Cross and Disaster Relief
Veterans Voices
Voter Information Guide
Women’s History
Marketplace
Amarillo Real Estate
Local Leaders
Contests
United Thanksgiving Recipe Contest
KAMR Local 4 Pet of the Day
Keeping It Clean
About Us
Alexa Flash Briefings
Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
TV Guide
Work for Us
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
CARES Act
Application available for second installment of Small Business CARES Act Relief Funds
Video Forecast
Thanksgiving Week weather
Video
More Forecast
Don't Miss
McDonald’s worker pays for family’s meal when mom forgets wallet; mom raises over $35K for him in return
‘He was best at unconditional love’: Obit for Charlie the golden retriever goes viral
VIDEO: Thousands of starfish wash up on Navarre Beach after Hurricane Sally
Video
Dog goes on ‘Homeward Bound’ style journey, swims across Lake Travis on way back home
Video
Fire-fueled pyrocumulonimbus cloud may be the scariest formation you ever see
Watch what happens when an elementary school teacher disappears from a virtual classroom
Video
Mini Buckingham Palace mobile home now taking reservations