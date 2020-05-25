Care Predict

Skip to content
KAMR - MyHighPlains.com
Amarillo
50°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Today in Amarillo
National
Your Local Election HQ
Politics Today
DC Bureau
Texas Politics
Border Report Tour
Border Report
Entertainment
Good News
Weird News
For Your Health
Coronavirus
Top Stories
Virgin Orbit fails on first rocket launch attempt
Video
Top Stories
Stormy weather puts damper on SpaceX’s 1st astronaut launch
California issues guidelines for church reopenings
‘My Teacher Misses Me’ local educator safely delivers yard signs to students
Video
Federal coronavirus testing plan puts burden on states
Video
Video Center
Stream Now
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Map Center
Live Weather Cameras
Texas Burn Bans
TxDOT Highway Conditions
Top Stories
Cooler and damp for Memorial Day
Video
Top Stories
Bowie sees damage from severe weather
Top Stories
Memorial Day Weekend Weather Outlook
Video
Memorial Day Weekend Forecast
Video
Sports
Local Sports
Locker Room
Sod Poodles
Silver Star Nation
Buff Nation
Big Race Daytona
Masters Report
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Busch passes Cindric in OT to win Xfinity race at Charlotte
Top Stories
PGA, NFL stars attract nearly 6 million viewers in TV match
Hamlin crew members suspended 4 races over tungsten drop
Houston Astros open team facilities for player workouts on Monday
Keselowski gets win but Hendrick Motorsports takes 2 losses
Studio 4
On the Show
4 Your Health
4 the Holidays
4 Your Glass
Bands
Do My Job
Recipes
Studio 4 Style Guide
What’s Happening
Community
Class is in Session
Everyday Heroes
Heart of the High Plains
Hometown Heroes
Veterans Voices
Do My Job
2020 Remarkable Women of the High Plains
CMA Awards
Lone Star NYE
Home for the Holidays
Balloon Fiesta
Clear the Shelters
Amarillo Events Calendar
High Plains Road Trip
Black History Month
Hispanic Heritage Month
Women’s History
Lottery
Horoscopes
Honoring the Graduates
Marketplace
Open Restaurants
Amarillo Real Estate
Local Leaders
Contests
KAMR Local 4 Pet of the Week
TV Guide
Preview: NBC Fall Schedule
This Fall on Fox
The Mel Robbins Show
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Work for Us
Alexa
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Care Predict
Local assisted living facility using contact tracing band to decrease spread of COVID-19
Video
Video Forecast
Cooler and damp for Memorial Day
Video
More Forecast
Don't Miss
1-year-old ‘chef’ spreads joy online
Video
Australia dust storm time-lapse
Video
Flooding Unearths Historic Steam Shovel
Video
Meet Biscuits and Gravy, the two-faced Oregon kitten
Video
Caught On Camera: Good Samaritan Braves Inferno
Video
German family makes mini beer garden for friendly squirrel
Video
Strong winds tear roof off Las Vegas home
Video