Skip to content
KAMR - MyHighPlains.com
Amarillo
27°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Today in Amarillo
Border Report
Coronavirus Coverage
DC Bureau
Entertainment News
For Your Health
Good News
National News
Politics Today
Texas News
Texas Politics
World News
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
“Good reason for hope” as Amarillo area COVID-19 hospitalizations drop
Video
Top Stories
Security camera captures mountain lion prowling through front yard in Colorado
Video
Which major stores, restaurant chains are open on Christmas Day?
Gallery
President Trump issues new pardons and sentence commutations for 29 people, including former top campaign officials
Video
Spearman’s Brenen Thompson releases top 12 college choices
Video
Video
Video Center
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Alerts
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Live Weather Cameras
Texas Burn Bans
TxDOT Highway Conditions
Tracking the Tropics
Weather Headlines
Sports
Local Sports
The Locker Room
Sod Poodles
Silver Star Nation
NFL
The Big Game
Big Race Daytona
Masters Report
Japan 2020
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Top Stories
NHL schedule: 868 games in 116 days, back-to-backs and more
Top Stories
WADA says Swiss court overturns swimmer Sun’s doping ban
Spearman’s Brenen Thompson releases top 12 college choices
Video
Ga. Southern routs La. Tech 38-3 in New Orleans Bowl
OKC-Houston game postponed, Harden out after COVID violation
Studio 4
On the Show
4 Your Health
4 the Holidays
4 Your Glass
Bands
Recipes
Studio 4 Style Guide
What’s Happening
Top Stories
Macaroni Joe’s Looking Ahead to a Better 2021
Video
Top Stories
DIY Sugar Scrub and Lip Balm
Video
Mask Up America Campaign Launched by Infectious Diseases Society of America
Video
Pharmacist Doug: The Science of Carrots
Video
Matador Tequila Bar Providing Spirits During Pandemic
Video
Find It Fast
Amarillo Events Calendar
Black History Month
Class is in Session
Clear the Shelters
Destination Texas
Donate to CMN Amarillo
Everyday Heroes
Heart of the High Plains
High Plains Road Trip
Hispanic Heritage Month
Hometown Heroes
Lone Star NYE
Lottery
Horoscopes
Pass or Fail
Red Cross and Disaster Relief
Veterans Voices
Voter Information Guide
Women’s History
Marketplace
Amarillo Real Estate
Local Leaders
Contests
United Christmas Recipe Contest
Christmas Lights Sweepstakes
Nominate a Remarkable Woman in Your Life
KAMR Local 4 Pet of the Day
Keeping It Clean
About Us
Alexa Flash Briefings
Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
TV Guide
Work for Us
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Brenen
Spearman’s Brenen Thompson releases top 12 college choices
Video
Video Forecast
Feeling like winter again
Video
More Forecast
Don't Miss
WATCH: Santa Claus rescued from power lines while making parachute candy delivery
Video
WATCH: Twist on porch pirate crimes captured on video in Missouri
Video
Watch: Prisoner escapes from transport SUV when driver stops at McDonald’s drive-thru
Video
PHOTOS: The only total solar eclipse of 2020 spotted over South America
Video
Dolly Parton saved the life of a young dancer during filming of Netflix movie
McDonald’s worker pays for family’s meal when mom forgets wallet; mom raises over $35K for him in return
‘He was best at unconditional love’: Obit for Charlie the golden retriever goes viral