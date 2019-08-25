Skip to content
KAMR - MyHighPlains.com
Amarillo
78°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Today in Amarillo
Politics Today
Gov. Abbott Town Hall
National
Your Local Election HQ
DC Bureau
Texas Politics
Politics
Good News
Entertainment
Weird News
Viral Videos
For Your Health
Product Recalls
Top Stories
Purdue’s King Doerue could find playing time as a true freshman
Two-A-Days Road Trip: Randall Raiders look for success in a tough district
First Jumpstart Free Health Clinic offered free medical care to Amarillo community
Hot and calm start to the week
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Map Center
Texas Burn Bans
Closings and Delays
Top Stories
Hot and calm start to the week
Top Stories
El Niño has ended, according to CPC
Sports
Local Sports
Locker Room
Sod Poodles
Buff Nation
Silver Star Nation
Top Stories
Big Ben makes preseason debut, Steelers beat Titans 18-6
Top Stories
Purdue’s King Doerue could find playing time as a true freshman
Top Stories
Two-A-Days Road Trip: Randall Raiders look for success in a tough district
Yankees slug 3 HRs off Kershaw to beat Dodgers 5-1
LEADING OFF: Harper returns to Phillies, Ramírez has surgery
Rendon leads Nationals past Cubs 7-5 for 5th straight win
Studio 4
Studio 4
Recipes
Bands
Top Stories
Fresh Face for Fall with Clinique Gift
Top Stories
Time to Ride at the 12th Annual Rider on the Rim Fundraiser
Top Stories
United We Eat: Apple Pie Granola Bars
Inside Look at “Overcomer” with the Kendrick Brothers
Up 4 Adoption: Marty
What’s Wild at the Amarillo Zoo
Community
Heart of the High Plains
Hometown Heroes
Clear the Shelters
High Plains Road Trip
Black History Month
Women’s History
Movies
Amarillo Events Calendar
Marketplace
Amarillo Real Estate
Local Leaders
Contests
KAMR Local 4 Sod Poodles Tickets Giveaway
KAMR Local 4 Pet of the Week
Auto Racing Challenge 2019
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Alexa
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
TV Guide
Bring back KAMR
Search
Search
Search
Brandon
Two-A-Days Road Trip: Randall Raiders look for success in a tough district
Weather
Hot and calm start to the week
More Forecast
Don't Miss
Watch: Rattlesnake approaches boat at Elephant Butte Lake in New Mexico
Wizard of Oz newborns
Get paid to tailgate at football games
VIRAL: Service dogs watch live musical for training
Senior photos honor dad killed in Afghanistan
New bicycle speed world record set
Kindergarten sketch artists