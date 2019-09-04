Skip to content
Breaking News
Breaking News
WSJ: Man who sold rifle to Odessa shooter was from Lubbock
Live Now
Live Now
Dorian continues to lash Florida as it turns more north
Border Report
Border agents seize nearly $1 million worth of pot in South Texas
Money allocated for military projects to pay for segments of border wall
Before supporting USMCA, South Texas congressman wants Mexican officials to assure Safe Highway program
Weather
Expectation of rain paves the way; Reality of high pressure blocks it
This country music legend’s house is hitting the market
Newlyweds share first dance with dog
Watch: Rattlesnake approaches boat at Elephant Butte Lake in New Mexico
Wizard of Oz newborns
Get paid to tailgate at football games
VIRAL: Service dogs watch live musical for training
Senior photos honor dad killed in Afghanistan