Skip to content
KAMR
Amarillo
95°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Today in Amarillo
Politics Today
National
Your Local Election HQ
DC Bureau
Texas Politics
Politics
Good News
Entertainment
Weird News
Viral Videos
For Your Health
Product Recalls
Top Stories
FC Amarillo Bombers wins first championship in league history
Top Stories
Community event helps prepare kids to go back to school
Major structure fire reported in Clovis
From one heart to many hearts: the story of how Alma is inspiring us all
A meal and song bring two nations together
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Map Center
Texas Burn Bans
Closings and Delays
Top Stories
Stormy end to the weekend
Top Stories
Heat Health: Doctors Warn About Dangers Of Rising Temperatures
Top Stories
Storm Trauma: New Disasters Trigger Old Memories
Sports
Local Sports
Sod Poodles
Buff Nation
Silver Star Nation
Top Stories
Long toss: Indians pitcher Bauer heaves ball over CF wall
Top Stories
Giants’ Ballentine coping with shooting after being drafted
Top Stories
Langer wins his 4th Senior British Open title
Switching sides: Jays trade Sogard across diamond to Rays
Jin Young Ko wins at Evian for 2nd major title of season
Romo joins Twins in Chicago after trade with Marlins
Studio 4
Studio 4
Recipes
Bands
Top Stories
Hottest Technology Startups
Top Stories
FC Amarillo Bombers Championship Game this Saturday
Top Stories
Chill Out with the Animals
Innovations in Electric Mobility
Protect Your Personal Info While Traveling
Summer BBQ Tips
Community
Heart of the High Plains
Hometown Heroes
Clear the Shelters
High Plains Road Trip
Black History Month
Women’s History
Movies
Amarillo Events Calendar
Marketplace
Amarillo Real Estate
Local Leaders
Contests
KAMR Local 4 Sod Poodles Tickets Giveaway
KAMR Local 4 Pet of the Week
Auto Racing Challenge 2019
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Alexa
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
TV Guide
Bring back KAMR
Search
Search
Search
Bones Hooks Parks
Community event helps prepare kids to go back to school
Weather
Stormy end to the weekend
More Forecast
Don't Miss
VIRAL: 2-year-old with one hand meets soccer player with same condition
Bison charges 9-year-old girl in Yellowstone
Child rescued from sewer drain
US flag mowed into lawn to honor fallen soldier
Teen catches toddler who falls off a building
Home security footage captures creepy Harry Potter character
Top warning signs you’re at a bad restaurant