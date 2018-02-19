Skip to content
KAMR
Amarillo
85°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Today in Amarillo
Politics Today
National
Your Local Election HQ
DC Bureau
Texas Politics
Politics
Good News
Entertainment
Weird News
Viral Videos
For Your Health
Product Recalls
Top Stories
I40 traffic is diverted due to semi-truck wreck
Top Stories
Sod Poodles drop their series against Springfield
It’s National Zookeeper Week
12th Annual Boots and Badges Blood Drive happening tomorrow
Huggies puts dads on diaper boxes for first time
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Map Center
Texas Burn Bans
Closings and Delays
Top Stories
More intense heat
Top Stories
Storm Trauma: New Disasters Trigger Old Memories
Top Stories
Now is the ideal time to harvest rainwater, officials say
Sports
Local Sports
Sod Poodles
Buff Nation
Top Stories
Li Na’s tennis journey to stretch from China to Hall of Fame
Top Stories
LEADING OFF: ‘Savage’ Yanks host Rockies, deadline watch
Top Stories
Sod Poodles drop their series against Springfield
Strasburg hits and pitches Nationals to 13-4 win over Braves
‘Savages’ sweep: Boone’s rant sparks Yanks over Rays in DH
Pressel, Creamer tied for lead in LPGA Tour team event
Studio 4
Studio 4
Recipes
Bands
Top Stories
“Hey Amarillo” profiles Dr. Russell Lowery-Hart
Top Stories
Beauty Buys this Summer
Top Stories
BBB Consumer Tips: Don’t Be Pressured By Pavers
Early Bird Registration for “More Than Pink Walk”
Share Your Memories
Almost Time for the 25th Annual Original Harley Party
Community
Heart of the High Plains
Hometown Heroes
Clear the Shelters
High Plains Road Trip
Black History Month
Women’s History
Movies
Amarillo Events Calendar
Marketplace
Amarillo Real Estate
Local Leaders
Contests
KAMR Local 4 Sod Poodles Tickets Giveaway
KAMR Local 4 Pet of the Week
Auto Racing Challenge 2019
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Alexa
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
TV Guide
Bring back KAMR
Search
Search
Search
Beginnings
City of Amarillo Sends Resources to Christ Church: Camp of New Beginnings
Weather
More intense heat
More Forecast
Don't Miss
Child rescued from sewer drain
US flag mowed into lawn to honor fallen soldier
Teen catches toddler who falls off a building
Home security footage captures creepy Harry Potter character
Top warning signs you’re at a bad restaurant
Video shows moment elderly man is pushed off bus before his death
Survey: Half of Americans treat swimming pools as communal bathtub