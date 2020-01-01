Baylor Scott and White All Saints Medical Center

Skip to content
KAMR - MyHighPlains.com
Amarillo
51°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Today in Amarillo
National
Your Local Election HQ
Politics Today
DC Bureau
Texas Politics
Border Report Tour
Border Report
Entertainment
Good News
Weird News
For Your Health
Top Stories
Local doctors speak on hangover cures
Top Stories
Local man gets kidney donation from daughter
Meet the first baby born in Amarillo in the year 2020
Amarillo Police need help finding missing woman
Spray paint Baby Yoda mural goes up in Oklahoma
Video
Video Center
Stream Now
Viral Videos
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Map Center
Live Weather Cameras
Texas Burn Bans
Top Stories
Colder winds bring a shot at moisture
Sports
Local Sports
Locker Room
Sod Poodles
Silver Star Nation
Buff Nation
The Big Game
Top Stories
Reaction to the death of former NBA Commissioner David Stern
Top Stories
Winning Watson prepared to lead Houston Texans into playoffs
Top Stories
In appreciation: David Stern made the NBA what it is today
Now NFL rushing leader, Derrick Henry his own worst critic
Johnson lifts No. 16 Minnesota over No. 9 Auburn in Outback
Cousins, Vikings prep for crossroad playoff game vs. Saints
Studio 4
On the Show
4 Your Health
4 the Holidays
4 Your Glass
Bands
Do My Job
Recipes
Studio 4 Style Guide
What’s Happening
Top Stories
Pharmacists Doug: Health Tips
Top Stories
Traveling in the off-season
The dangers of distracted driving
Cooking up happiness
Leadership Corner with Jody Holland: 4 Stage of Team Development
Community
Heart of the High Plains
Hometown Heroes
Veterans Voices
Do My Job
CMA Awards
Lone Star NYE
Home for the Holidays
Balloon Fiesta
Clear the Shelters
Amarillo Events Calendar
High Plains Road Trip
Black History Month
Hispanic Heritage Month
Women’s History
Movies
Marketplace
Amarillo Real Estate
Local Leaders
Contests
Nominate a Remarkable Woman in Your Life
KAMR Local 4 Pro Football Challenge
KAMR Local 4 Pet of the Week
Carpet World Christmas Cash Giveaway
Christmas Lights Contest 2019
The Super Proposal
TV Guide
Preview: NBC Fall Schedule
This Fall on Fox
The Mel Robbins Show
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Work for Us
Alexa
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Search
Search
Search
Baylor Scott and White All Saints Medical Center
Local man gets kidney donation from daughter
Weather
Colder winds bring a shot at moisture
More Forecast
Don't Miss
WATCH: Semi-truck crashes into pile-up in Lubbock Co.
Grandpa buys bus to take his 10 grandkids to school
2019: The Wild & Wacky
Massive 60-foot alligator bonfire built on Mississippi River levee
Tennessee nurse sings duet with cancer patient
Baby breaks the internet with mean mugging newborn photos
Hospital dresses newborns in Baby Yoda outfits