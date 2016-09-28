Auto Sales

Skip to content
KAMR - MyHighPlains.com
Amarillo
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Today in Amarillo
Politics Today
Gov. Abbott Town Hall
National
Your Local Election HQ
DC Bureau
Texas Politics
Politics
Good News
Entertainment
Weird News
Viral Videos
For Your Health
Product Recalls
Top Stories
Market Street on Georgia St. evacuated
66th Annual Florist Convention kicks off in Amarillo
Happy Hour with Rich Fleetood: Coors Partnership
Amarillo Police asking for help locating Ronald Pierce Daniels
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Map Center
Texas Burn Bans
Closings and Delays
Top Stories
El Niño has ended, according to CPC
Top Stories
Heat Health: Doctors Warn About Dangers Of Rising Temperatures
Top Stories
Storm Trauma: New Disasters Trigger Old Memories
Sports
Local Sports
Sod Poodles
Buff Nation
Silver Star Nation
Top Stories
Fiers keeps rolling, A’s hit 3 HRs to rip White Sox 7-0
Top Stories
Figure skater sues ex-coach over molestation allegations
Top Stories
Shurmur: Good start by Jones does not create QB controversy
Orioles’ Davis clears air with manager after dugout clash
Spieth gets into the mix at postseason when he needs it most
Browns’ Callaway suspended 4 games by NFL for drug violation
Studio 4
Studio 4
Recipes
Bands
Top Stories
Happy Hour with Rich Fleetood: Coors Partnership
Top Stories
Hey Amarillo: Wilson Lemieux
Top Stories
Tax-Free Weekend promotions and events at Westgate Mall
Kingdom Fest returns for second year of giveaways and fun
Textbook subscription service could save money on books
Food delivery service cost comparisons
Community
Heart of the High Plains
Hometown Heroes
Clear the Shelters
High Plains Road Trip
Black History Month
Women’s History
Movies
Amarillo Events Calendar
Marketplace
Amarillo Real Estate
Local Leaders
Contests
KAMR Local 4 Sod Poodles Tickets Giveaway
KAMR Local 4 Pet of the Week
Auto Racing Challenge 2019
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Alexa
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
TV Guide
Bring back KAMR
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Market Street on Georgia St. evacuated
Auto Sales
Upgrade Your Ride!
Weather
Friday evening storms…
More Forecast
Don't Miss
Albuquerque man breaks window to save dog inside hot car
Military mom treats driver to breakfast because she can’t treat her son
Crowd catches a toddler that fell six stories in China
VIRAL: 2-year-old with one hand meets soccer player with same condition
Bison charges 9-year-old girl in Yellowstone
Child rescued from sewer drain
US flag mowed into lawn to honor fallen soldier