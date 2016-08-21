Skip to content
KAMR - MyHighPlains.com
Amarillo
68°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Today in Amarillo
Politics Today
Gov. Abbott Town Hall
National
Your Local Election HQ
DC Bureau
Texas Politics
Politics
Good News
Entertainment
Weird News
Viral Videos
For Your Health
Product Recalls
Top Stories
Woman struck by train dies in northwestern Oklahoma
Heart of the High Plains: Angels Among Us
2019 Coors’ Partnership ends with two new champions
Toddler’s life saved by quick-acting babysitter and good samaritan
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Map Center
Texas Burn Bans
Closings and Delays
Top Stories
Summer heat continues
Top Stories
El Niño has ended, according to CPC
Top Stories
Heat Health: Doctors Warn About Dangers Of Rising Temperatures
Sports
Local Sports
Sod Poodles
Buff Nation
Silver Star Nation
Top Stories
Giants score 3 in eighth inning, rally past Phillies 9-6
Top Stories
2019 Coors’ Partnership ends with two new champions
Top Stories
Cambage talks about mental health after leading Aces to win
Simone Biles soars to 6th US gymnastics title
LEADING OFF: Nats’ Soto on mend, Rays’ Snell gets throwing
Kevin Harvick wins NASCAR Cup race at Michigan
Studio 4
Studio 4
Recipes
Bands
Top Stories
Heart of the High Plains: Angels Among Us
Top Stories
Kids Day returns to Dillard’s for Tax-Free Weekend
Top Stories
Smokey Bear celebrates 75 years
Wild in Amarillo: Tarantula
TPAA asks public to pledge to call 8-1-1 before digging
Up 4 Adoption: Duke & Frank
Community
Heart of the High Plains
Hometown Heroes
Clear the Shelters
High Plains Road Trip
Black History Month
Women’s History
Movies
Amarillo Events Calendar
Marketplace
Amarillo Real Estate
Local Leaders
Contests
KAMR Local 4 Sod Poodles Tickets Giveaway
KAMR Local 4 Pet of the Week
Auto Racing Challenge 2019
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Alexa
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
TV Guide
Bring back KAMR
Search
Search
Search
Audio
48 Hour Film Project Again Gets the Best Out of Local Filmakers
Weather
Summer heat continues
More Forecast
Don't Miss
Albuquerque man breaks window to save dog inside hot car
Military mom treats driver to breakfast because she can’t treat her son
Crowd catches a toddler that fell six stories in China
VIRAL: 2-year-old with one hand meets soccer player with same condition
Bison charges 9-year-old girl in Yellowstone
Child rescued from sewer drain
US flag mowed into lawn to honor fallen soldier