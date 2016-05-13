Skip to content
KAMR - MyHighPlains.com
Amarillo
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Today in Amarillo
Politics Today
Gov. Abbott Town Hall
National
Your Local Election HQ
DC Bureau
Texas Politics
Politics
Good News
Entertainment
Weird News
Viral Videos
For Your Health
Product Recalls
Top Stories
2019 Two-A-Days Road Trip: Spearman Lynx
Andrew Brewer wins 2019 Tournament of Champions
UPDATE: Volunteers help dogs rescued from hoarding
Heart of the High Plains: A Father Daughter Dance
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Map Center
Texas Burn Bans
Closings and Delays
Top Stories
Storms and more triple-digit heat
Top Stories
El Niño has ended, according to CPC
Sports
Local Sports
Locker Room
Sod Poodles
Buff Nation
Silver Star Nation
Top Stories
Vikings top Seahawks 25-19 behind crisp preseason passing
Top Stories
2019 Two-A-Days Road Trip: Spearman Lynx
Top Stories
Quintana, Rizzo lead Cubs past Pirates 7-1 at LLWS
Andrew Brewer wins 2019 Tournament of Champions
LEADING OFF: Kluber checked, Ohtani streak, Brewers-Cards
Power wins shortened Pocono race marred by wreck, weather
Studio 4
Studio 4
Recipes
Bands
Top Stories
Heart of the High Plains: A Father Daughter Dance
Top Stories
Time to Tailgate
Top Stories
Local Woman Starts “Kids Faith Krate” Subscription Box
Wild About Volunteering
A Place for Good Dogs
Up 4 Adoption: Elsa
Community
Heart of the High Plains
Hometown Heroes
Clear the Shelters
High Plains Road Trip
Black History Month
Women’s History
Movies
Amarillo Events Calendar
Marketplace
Amarillo Real Estate
Local Leaders
Contests
KAMR Local 4 Sod Poodles Tickets Giveaway
KAMR Local 4 Pet of the Week
Auto Racing Challenge 2019
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Alexa
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
TV Guide
Bring back KAMR
Search
Search
Search
Attack On Titan
Meet Admiral Ackbar and Mikasa Ackerman
Weather
Storms and more triple-digit heat
More Forecast
Don't Miss
Kindergarten sketch artists
Lightning strikes car windshield
Grandson plans to take his grandma to every national park
Albuquerque man breaks window to save dog inside hot car
Military mom treats driver to breakfast because she can’t treat her son
Crowd catches a toddler that fell six stories in China
VIRAL: 2-year-old with one hand meets soccer player with same condition