Skip to content
KAMR - MyHighPlains.com
Amarillo
84°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Today in Amarillo
National
Coronavirus
Your Local Election HQ
Politics Today
DC Bureau
Texas Politics
Border Report Tour
Border Report
Entertainment
Good News
Weird News
For Your Health
Top Stories
Report: Twitter bans Trump campaign from tweeting over COVID misinformation
Top Stories
Clear The Shelters: Gracie’s Project gives Chance a chance
Video
Check your trees for invasive pests
Video
Facebook deletes Trump post for violating ‘harmful COVID misinformation’ policy
2 Florida men arrested after dolphin calf, fish found dead
Video
Video Center
Stream Now
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Map Center
Live Weather Cameras
Texas Burn Bans
TxDOT Highway Conditions
Tracking the Tropics
Top Stories
Hot weather and hit or miss nightly thunderstorms
Video
Top Stories
Tracking the Tropics: Isaias downgrades to tropical storm, rain bands moving onshore in South Florida
Video
Top Stories
Hanna smacks South Texas, bringing Flash Flood Warnings
Video
UPDATE: Douglas moving away from the Hawaiian Islands, Hurricane Warning canceled for Oahu
Live
Photos: Hanna leaves behind trail of damage in South Texas
Video
LIVE BLOG: Hanna downgraded to a tropical depression
Video
Sports
Local Sports
Locker Room
Sod Poodles
Silver Star Nation
Buff Nation
Big Race Daytona
Masters Report
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Scherzer exits; Porcello gets 150th win, Mets top Soto, Nats
Top Stories
NCAA Division II and III cancel fall 2020 championships
Fan-free playoff hockey still proving plenty intense
NBA Foundation created, pledges $300 million to Black growth
Tiger Woods might have a new putter for the PGA Championship
Studio 4
On the Show
4 Your Health
4 the Holidays
4 Your Glass
Bands
Recipes
Studio 4 Style Guide
What’s Happening
Top Stories
Study: Could Raising NAD+ Levels Help Fight Coronavirus
Video
Top Stories
The PARC Hosting Fundraising Scavenger Hunt
Video
Farmers to Families: Food Distribution Event Saturday
Video
Dunkin’ Joy Run Starting Tomorrow
Amarillo Youth Choirs Adapting to Pandemic
Video
Community
Class is in Session
Destination Texas
Everyday Heroes
Heart of the High Plains
Hometown Heroes
Veterans Voices
2020 Remarkable Women of the High Plains
CMA Awards
Lone Star NYE
Home for the Holidays
Balloon Fiesta
Clear the Shelters
Amarillo Events Calendar
High Plains Road Trip
Black History Month
Hispanic Heritage Month
Women’s History
Lottery
Horoscopes
Honoring the Graduates
Red Cross and Disaster Relief
Marketplace
Open Restaurants
Amarillo Real Estate
Local Leaders
Contests
KAMR Local 4 Pet of the Day
Keeping It Clean
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Work for Us
TV Guide
Alexa
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
at home
Parents ask tutors to help them with at home and virtual learning
Video
Video Forecast
Hot weather and hit or miss nightly thunderstorms
Video
More Forecast
Don't Miss
Lebanon: Satellite image of destruction in blast area
Video
Judgy cat goes viral, finds furrever home
Video
Missing sailors found on an island after SOS message
Video
Alabama man finds alligator swimming in his backyard pool
Video
VIDEO: Pennsylvania police officers rush into action to save horse from barn fire
Video
Sheriff, four deputies at Virginia department welcome 5 baby girls
Gallery
Dodgers selling cutouts of fans’ cats and dogs to fill stadium