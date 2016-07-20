Skip to content
KAMR - MyHighPlains.com
Amarillo
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Today in Amarillo
Politics Today
Gov. Abbott Town Hall
National
Your Local Election HQ
DC Bureau
Texas Politics
Politics
Good News
Entertainment
Weird News
Viral Videos
For Your Health
Product Recalls
Top Stories
TODAY’S CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS: AUGUST 14TH
WTAMU Football begins fall practice
Clovis library shooting survivors sue shooter’s family
New drug melts away 4-year-old boy’s brain tumor
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Map Center
Texas Burn Bans
Closings and Delays
Top Stories
Morning storms, mild and humid afternoon
Top Stories
El Niño has ended, according to CPC
Top Stories
Heat Health: Doctors Warn About Dangers Of Rising Temperatures
Sports
Local Sports
Sod Poodles
Buff Nation
Silver Star Nation
Top Stories
Sports Illustrated: Univ. of Georgia mascot is best ever
Top Stories
LEADING OFF: Strasburg vs Bauer, Hamels returns, Manuel back
Top Stories
Smith hits 2 of Dodgers’ 6 HRs as they pound Marlins 15-1
Boston’s Devers sets record with 6 hits, 4 doubles in loss
Bacher Strong Night
Mets’ McNeil goes down with hamstring in loss to Braves
Studio 4
Studio 4
Recipes
Bands
Top Stories
Andy & Meaghan Chat: First Day of School, Vacation Must-Haves and More
Top Stories
CISD Spotlight: Canyon ISD Kids
Top Stories
School Zone Safety
Senior Day and Pride of the Panhandle Day at the Tri-State Fair
Fitness with Ralph: Physioball Challenge
Time to Dodge For A Cause
Community
Heart of the High Plains
Hometown Heroes
Clear the Shelters
High Plains Road Trip
Black History Month
Women’s History
Movies
Amarillo Events Calendar
Marketplace
Amarillo Real Estate
Local Leaders
Contests
KAMR Local 4 Sod Poodles Tickets Giveaway
KAMR Local 4 Pet of the Week
Auto Racing Challenge 2019
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Alexa
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
TV Guide
Bring back KAMR
Search
Search
Search
Aspen Creek
Aspen Creek Grill Kitchen Takeover!
Weather
Morning storms, mild and humid afternoon
More Forecast
Don't Miss
Lightning strikes car windshield
Grandson plans to take his grandma to every national park
Albuquerque man breaks window to save dog inside hot car
Military mom treats driver to breakfast because she can’t treat her son
Crowd catches a toddler that fell six stories in China
VIRAL: 2-year-old with one hand meets soccer player with same condition
Bison charges 9-year-old girl in Yellowstone