Arrest Made

Skip to content
KAMR - MyHighPlains.com
Amarillo
78°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Today in Amarillo
National
Coronavirus
Your Local Election HQ
Politics Today
DC Bureau
Texas Politics
Border Report Tour
Border Report
Entertainment
Good News
Weird News
For Your Health
Top Stories
Stormy weather continues
Video
Top Stories
EF0 landspout touches down near 4000 block of Mesa Circle
Sod Squad and Sod Dogs host another doubleheader at HODGETOWN
Video
Fire crews responding to fire in Hall County
Tracking stormy weekend weather
Video
Video
Video Center
Stream Now
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Map Center
Live Weather Cameras
Texas Burn Bans
TxDOT Highway Conditions
Tracking the Tropics
Top Stories
Stormy weather continues
Video
Top Stories
EF0 landspout touches down near 4000 block of Mesa Circle
Top Stories
Tracking stormy weekend weather
Video
Scorching hot weekend with rain chances
Video
Authorities: 1 dead after tornadoes hit western Minnesota
Video
Sports
Local Sports
Locker Room
Sod Poodles
Silver Star Nation
Buff Nation
Big Race Daytona
Masters Report
Japan 2020
Top Stories
O’Ward earns pole for 2nd race of Road America doubleheader
Top Stories
Hamilton wins Styrian GP ahead of Mercedes teammate Bottas
France kicks off fans’ return to elite European soccer
AP Was There: McEnroe wins tiebreaker, Borg wins Wimbledon
Usman, Volkanovski, Yan leave Fight Island with belts
Studio 4
On the Show
4 Your Health
4 the Holidays
4 Your Glass
Bands
Recipes
Studio 4 Style Guide
What’s Happening
Top Stories
Amarillo Zoo celebrates 65th years
Video
Top Stories
Travel Expert on places near Amarillo that are great to visit
Video
Canyon Farmers Market set to open June 27th
Video
Face Masks: their effectiveness and how to make sure you’re safe
Video
Nuclear Care Partners offering free goodie bags to Pantex retirees
Video
Community
Class is in Session
Destination Texas
Everyday Heroes
Heart of the High Plains
Hometown Heroes
Veterans Voices
2020 Remarkable Women of the High Plains
CMA Awards
Lone Star NYE
Home for the Holidays
Balloon Fiesta
Clear the Shelters
Amarillo Events Calendar
High Plains Road Trip
Black History Month
Hispanic Heritage Month
Women’s History
Lottery
Horoscopes
Honoring the Graduates
Marketplace
Open Restaurants
Amarillo Real Estate
Local Leaders
Contests
KAMR Local 4 Pet of the Day
Keeping It Clean
TV Guide
Preview: NBC Fall Schedule
This Fall on Fox
The Mel Robbins Show
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Work for Us
Alexa
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Arrest Made
Morning chase in Deaf Smith County leads to shots fired
Video
Video Forecast
Stormy weather continues
Video
More Forecast
Don't Miss
Dream job: Company offering $1,000 to play Animal Crossing
Video
VIRAL VIDEO: COVID-19 through the eyes of a four-year-old
Good Samaritan Pulls Man From Fiery Crash
Video
Australian man fights off snake while driving
Video
Baby on board: Florida woman gives birth on pontoon boat on 4th of July
Video
Man catches 112-pound catfish in Mississippi River
Summer Treats in the Crescent City: Creole Creamery
Video