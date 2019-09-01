Skip to content
Sod Poodles lose to Arkansas 7-10 after blowing a three-run lead in the ninth
State Sen. Kel Seliger issues statement on shooting
How to help victims of the mass shooting in Odessa
‘Words must be met with action’: State lawmakers respond to Odessa mass shooting
Ator had a minor criminal record, KMID found
A warm and calm week ahead
Dorian’s Growing Threat
El Niño has ended, according to CPC
The Latest: Kyle Busch wins second stage at Southern 500
Sod Poodles lose to Arkansas 7-10 after blowing a three-run lead in the ninth
Hurts has 6 TDs, No. 4 Oklahoma beats Houston 49-31
Defending champ Djokovic out of US Open with bad shoulder
Hannah Green rallies past Noh to win Portland Classic
USC quarterback J.T. Daniels out for season with knee injury
Up 4 Adoption: Milly
What’s Wild at the Amarillo Zoo
Spotify’s Songs of the Summer
Lunch Time Staples from Cheddar’s
Fueling Your Child’s First 1,000 Days
Back to the Table with Chef Bud: Beef & Pepper Kabobs
How to help victims of the mass shooting in Odessa
Police say no explanation yet for Texas shooting frenzy
Shooter’s identity released, his home raided by law enforcement
‘Catastrophic’ Dorian crawling over Bahamas, new watches & warnings issued for Florida
Sod Poodles lose to Arkansas 7-10 after blowing a three-run lead in the ninth
This country music legend’s house is hitting the market
Newlyweds share first dance with dog
Watch: Rattlesnake approaches boat at Elephant Butte Lake in New Mexico
Wizard of Oz newborns
Get paid to tailgate at football games
VIRAL: Service dogs watch live musical for training
Senior photos honor dad killed in Afghanistan