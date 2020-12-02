antonio murga

Skip to content
KAMR - MyHighPlains.com
Amarillo
28°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Today in Amarillo
Border Report
Coronavirus Coverage
DC Bureau
Entertainment News
For Your Health
Good News
National News
Politics Today
Texas News
Texas Politics
World News
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Two arrested after early morning burglary
Top Stories
They’re back: JibJab releases 2020 year in review video
Video
11-year-old dies after apparently shooting himself during online class, sheriff’s office says
Video
Sailor receives Navy’s highest noncombat honor after life-saving tackle
Video
“No, not again.” Man reacts to losing second brother to a Columbus homicide
Video
Video
Video Center
Weather
Closings & Delays
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Map Center
Live Weather Cameras
Texas Burn Bans
TxDOT Highway Conditions
Tracking the Tropics
Top Stories
Snow tapers off leaving a chilly Thursday
Video
Top Stories
Winter weather continues for today
Tracking the Tropics: Record-breaking 2020 hurricane season drawing to a close
Video
SKYTRACKER: Kansas River showing effects of drought
Video
Tracking the Tropics: 2 areas being monitored in Atlantic basin as end of hurricane season nears
Video
Sports
Local Sports
The Locker Room
Sod Poodles
Silver Star Nation
NFL
The Big Game
Big Race Daytona
Masters Report
Japan 2020
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Top Stories
Ex-coach Lou Holtz to receive Presidential Medal of Freedom
Top Stories
No. 8 BYU to play No. 14 Coastal Carolina; replaces Liberty
Magnussen to race American sports cars for Ganassi in 2021
Gonzaga and Baylor to face off in rare top-2 meeting
No. 2 Baylor uses stout defense to get past No. 5 Illinois
Studio 4
On the Show
4 Your Health
4 the Holidays
4 Your Glass
Bands
Recipes
Studio 4 Style Guide
What’s Happening
Top Stories
Avoiding the ER, Toy Safety During December
Video
Top Stories
Canyon Hosting Safe Christmas Parade of Lights Event
Video
Stuffed Mushrooms and Thai Meatballs from Chateau Andersen
Video
A New Adventure: What Career Choices Await in the U.S. Air Force
Video
Carpet Tech Launches Give Back Week & Toy Drive
Video
Find It Fast
Amarillo Events Calendar
Black History Month
Class is in Session
Clear the Shelters
Destination Texas
Donate to CMN Amarillo
Everyday Heroes
Heart of the High Plains
High Plains Road Trip
Hispanic Heritage Month
Hometown Heroes
Horoscopes
Lottery
Pass or Fail
Red Cross and Disaster Relief
Veterans Voices
Voter Information Guide
Women’s History
Marketplace
Amarillo Real Estate
Local Leaders
Contests
Christmas Lights Sweepstakes
Nominate a Remarkable Woman in Your Life
KAMR Local 4 Pet of the Day
Keeping It Clean
About Us
Alexa Flash Briefings
Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
TV Guide
Work for Us
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
antonio murga
Dumas ISD staff and students reflect on the impact and life of Coach Antonio Murga
Video
Video Forecast
Snow tapers off leaving a chilly Thursday
Video
More Forecast
Don't Miss
McDonald’s worker pays for family’s meal when mom forgets wallet; mom raises over $35K for him in return
‘He was best at unconditional love’: Obit for Charlie the golden retriever goes viral
VIDEO: Thousands of starfish wash up on Navarre Beach after Hurricane Sally
Video
Dog goes on ‘Homeward Bound’ style journey, swims across Lake Travis on way back home
Video
Fire-fueled pyrocumulonimbus cloud may be the scariest formation you ever see
Watch what happens when an elementary school teacher disappears from a virtual classroom
Video
Mini Buckingham Palace mobile home now taking reservations