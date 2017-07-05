Skip to content
KAMR
Amarillo
83°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Today in Amarillo
Politics Today
National
Your Local Election HQ
DC Bureau
Texas Politics
Politics
Good News
Entertainment
Weird News
Viral Videos
For Your Health
Product Recalls
Top Stories
Facebook group helping out local teachers
Top Stories
Woman finds herself homeless after house destroyed in SWAT standoff
Meal Timing
Walmart is selling a Reese’s variety pack
Get paid to go on a week-long shopping spree
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Map Center
Texas Burn Bans
Closings and Delays
Top Stories
Warm but still pretty nice
Top Stories
Heat Health: Doctors Warn About Dangers Of Rising Temperatures
Top Stories
Storm Trauma: New Disasters Trigger Old Memories
Sports
Local Sports
Sod Poodles
Buff Nation
Top Stories
The Latest: Pac-12 title game moving to Vegas in 2020
Top Stories
Jets report for camp without unsigned Quinnen Williams
Top Stories
AP Top 25 Podcast: Alabama, Georgia heading for SEC showdown
Evian in a heat wave starts back-to-back women’s golf majors
Trentin rides solo to victory on Stage 17 of Tour de France
Andy Murray to play doubles with brother Jamie in Washington
Studio 4
Studio 4
Recipes
Bands
Top Stories
Smart Home Protection
Top Stories
CISD Spotlight: Student’s Mental Health
Top Stories
Connection Between Depression and Constipation
A Retro Road Back to School
Fitness with Ralph: A Strong Core
Latest Advancements in Alzheimer’s Research
Community
Heart of the High Plains
Hometown Heroes
Clear the Shelters
High Plains Road Trip
Black History Month
Women’s History
Movies
Amarillo Events Calendar
Marketplace
Amarillo Real Estate
Local Leaders
Contests
KAMR Local 4 Sod Poodles Tickets Giveaway
KAMR Local 4 Pet of the Week
Auto Racing Challenge 2019
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Alexa
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
TV Guide
Bring back KAMR
Search
Search
Search
Amelia Earhart
New Photo of Amelia Earhart?
Weather
Warm but still pretty nice
More Forecast
Don't Miss
Bison charges 9-year-old girl in Yellowstone
Child rescued from sewer drain
US flag mowed into lawn to honor fallen soldier
Teen catches toddler who falls off a building
Home security footage captures creepy Harry Potter character
Top warning signs you’re at a bad restaurant
Video shows moment elderly man is pushed off bus before his death