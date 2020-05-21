Amarilo Zoo

Skip to content
KAMR - MyHighPlains.com
Amarillo
90°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Today in Amarillo
National
Your Local Election HQ
Politics Today
DC Bureau
Texas Politics
Border Report Tour
Border Report
Entertainment
Good News
Weird News
For Your Health
Coronavirus
Top Stories
Game wardens seize illegally obtained seafood at South Texas border crossing
Top Stories
Juarez reports COVID-19 outbreaks at prison, migrant shelter and shopping center
1 person injured, 2 dogs saved after morning house fire in north Amarillo
Seaboard Foods gives update following this week’s COVID-19 testing at Guymon plant
Amarillo Zoo prepares to reopen May 29th
Video
Video
Video Center
Stream Now
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Map Center
Live Weather Cameras
Texas Burn Bans
TxDOT Highway Conditions
Top Stories
Stormy weather continues into the Memorial Holiday Weekend
Video
Sports
Local Sports
Locker Room
Sod Poodles
Silver Star Nation
Buff Nation
Big Race Daytona
Masters Report
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Baseball players respond to MLB on virus protocols
Top Stories
NFL player sues United over incident with another passenger
Cubs institute pay cuts, Pirates announce furloughs
Former Florida State lineman accused of striking girlfriend
Lace them up: Boxing set for June 9 return in Las Vegas
Studio 4
On the Show
4 Your Health
4 the Holidays
4 Your Glass
Bands
Do My Job
Recipes
Studio 4 Style Guide
What’s Happening
Community
Class is in Session
Everyday Heroes
Heart of the High Plains
Hometown Heroes
Veterans Voices
Do My Job
2020 Remarkable Women of the High Plains
CMA Awards
Lone Star NYE
Home for the Holidays
Balloon Fiesta
Clear the Shelters
Amarillo Events Calendar
High Plains Road Trip
Black History Month
Hispanic Heritage Month
Women’s History
Lottery
Horoscopes
Honoring the Graduates
Marketplace
Open Restaurants
Amarillo Real Estate
Local Leaders
Contests
KAMR Local 4 Pet of the Week
TV Guide
Preview: NBC Fall Schedule
This Fall on Fox
The Mel Robbins Show
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Work for Us
Alexa
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Amarilo Zoo
Amarillo Zoo prepares to reopen May 29th
Video
Video Forecast
Stormy weather continues into the Memorial Holiday Weekend
Video
More Forecast
Don't Miss
Caught On Camera: Good Samaritan Braves Inferno
Video
German family makes mini beer garden for friendly squirrel
Video
Strong winds tear roof off Las Vegas home
Video
Viral Video: Cat goalie
Video
Video shows pilot land between cars on Missouri highway after sudden engine failure
Video
Moth invasion in New Mexico
Video
Two wearing watermelons on their heads suspected of stealing from convenience store
Video