Amarillo Ice Ranch

Skip to content
KAMR - MyHighPlains.com
Amarillo
91°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Today in Amarillo
National
Coronavirus
Your Local Election HQ
Politics Today
DC Bureau
Texas Politics
Border Report Tour
Border Report
Entertainment
Good News
Weird News
For Your Health
Top Stories
#HackberryFire in Potter County est. 100 acres; 0% contained
Top Stories
HODGETOWN releases rosters for Amarillo’s Texas League Collegiate Teams
Update: Boy who doctors said wouldn’t survive prepares for 4th birthday
Introduction of Pima Cotton could bring dangerous fungus
Congressman Thornberry’s statement on Partisan Police Reform Legislation
Video
Video Center
Stream Now
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Map Center
Live Weather Cameras
Texas Burn Bans
TxDOT Highway Conditions
Top Stories
Typical summertime heat and scattered thunderstorms
Video
Top Stories
Tracking the Tropics: Keeping an eye on Gulf of Mexico as water temperatures get warmer
Video
Top Stories
Videos: Tropical Storm Cristobal makes landfall in Louisiana
Video
Sports
Local Sports
Locker Room
Sod Poodles
Silver Star Nation
Buff Nation
Big Race Daytona
Masters Report
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Ex-boxing champ Roberto Durán tests positive for coronavirus
Top Stories
HODGETOWN releases rosters for Amarillo’s Texas League Collegiate Teams
Rangers’ Panarin expresses concern over NHL return, finances
Alabama players, Saban appear in anti-racism video
Paraplegic rower found dead during California-Hawaii voyage
Studio 4
On the Show
4 Your Health
4 the Holidays
4 Your Glass
Bands
Recipes
Studio 4 Style Guide
What’s Happening
Top Stories
Nuclear Care Partners offering free goodie bags to Pantex retirees
Video
Top Stories
Amarillo Museum of Art reopens; new hours and recommendations added
Video
Children’s Miracle Network kicks off fundraising campaign at Walmart/Sam’s Club
Video
Starlight Theater Free Summer Concert Series kicks off June 23rd
Video
Panhandle Refugee Celebration happening this weekend
Video
Community
Class is in Session
Destination Texas
Everyday Heroes
Heart of the High Plains
Hometown Heroes
Veterans Voices
2020 Remarkable Women of the High Plains
CMA Awards
Lone Star NYE
Home for the Holidays
Balloon Fiesta
Clear the Shelters
Amarillo Events Calendar
High Plains Road Trip
Black History Month
Hispanic Heritage Month
Women’s History
Lottery
Horoscopes
Honoring the Graduates
Marketplace
Open Restaurants
Amarillo Real Estate
Local Leaders
Contests
KAMR Local 4 Pet of the Week
TV Guide
Preview: NBC Fall Schedule
This Fall on Fox
The Mel Robbins Show
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Work for Us
Alexa
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Amarillo Ice Ranch
Amarillo Hockey Association announces new year-round ice facility
Video
Video Forecast
Typical summertime heat and scattered thunderstorms
Video
More Forecast
Don't Miss
Caught on cam: bookcase falls on toddlers
Video
Florida soldier returns home, surprises kids with must-see photobomb
Video
Barcelona opera house reopens for audience of 2,292 plants
Amazon driver follows ‘unusual’ instructions
Video
Minivan pushes crushed motorcycle down 91 Freeway following hit-and-run crash in Corona
Video
88-year-old liquor store owner says she shot man accused of theft because she’s ‘fed up’
Video
Spice up your summer cookouts: Limited-edition Tangy Pickle Doritos now available