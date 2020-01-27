Amarillo Deaf Church

Skip to content
KAMR - MyHighPlains.com
Amarillo
32°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Today in Amarillo
National
Your Local Election HQ
Politics Today
DC Bureau
Texas Politics
Border Report Tour
Border Report
Entertainment
Good News
Weird News
For Your Health
Top Stories
Bill could legalize ‘physician-assisted suicide’ for terminally ill patients in Virginia
Top Stories
Family Support Services hosting annual Mardi Gras Party
A cold and foggy start before an average afternoon
Vanessa Bryant releases statement about Kobe Bryant, daughter
Petition calls for cancellation of TMZ after leak of Bryant’s death
Video
Video Center
Stream Now
Viral Videos
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Map Center
Live Weather Cameras
Texas Burn Bans
Top Stories
A cold and foggy start before an average afternoon
Top Stories
Rain falls in Australia
Top Stories
As drought persists, Texas ranchers take stock
Sports
Local Sports
Locker Room
Sod Poodles
Silver Star Nation
Buff Nation
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Tony Kanaan closing IndyCar career with 5 final oval races
Top Stories
Saints helped shape accused clergy list, victim lawyers say
Top Stories
Australian Open heats up, right in in time for semifinals
Kenin of US ousts No. 1 Barty to reach Australian Open final
Djokovic adds to Slam streak vs. Federer at Australian Open
LA Kings honor Bryant in 1st Staples Center game since crash
Studio 4
On the Show
4 Your Health
4 the Holidays
4 Your Glass
Bands
Do My Job
Recipes
Studio 4 Style Guide
What’s Happening
Top Stories
Super Spelling Bee
Top Stories
Prime Chophouse: Cheese Wheel Pasta
Bowie Middle School holding annual Socks for the Homeless Drive
A stock show for everyone
5 things parents of successful kids do
Community
Heart of the High Plains
Hometown Heroes
Veterans Voices
Do My Job
CMA Awards
Lone Star NYE
Home for the Holidays
Balloon Fiesta
Clear the Shelters
Amarillo Events Calendar
High Plains Road Trip
Black History Month
Hispanic Heritage Month
Women’s History
Movies
Lottery
Horoscopes
Marketplace
Amarillo Real Estate
Local Leaders
Contests
Nominate a Remarkable Woman in Your Life
KAMR Local 4 Pro Football Challenge
KAMR Local 4 Pet of the Week
The Super Proposal
TV Guide
Preview: NBC Fall Schedule
This Fall on Fox
The Mel Robbins Show
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Work for Us
Alexa
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Search
Search
Search
Amarillo Deaf Church
Bridging the Gap: Deaf Church welcomes the community to services
Weather
A cold and foggy start before an average afternoon
More Forecast
Don't Miss
Sailor surprises daughter at school after 10 months apart
Snoop Dogg makes sandwich for Dunkin’ with Beyond Sausage
American firefighters arrive in Sydney
10-year-old boy returns $900 to woman who lost envelope in Target
Chicken laughs at “why did the chicken cross the road?” joke
The Irwin family has saved over 90,000 animals, many of them injured in the Australia wildfires
WATCH: Semi-truck crashes into pile-up in Lubbock Co.