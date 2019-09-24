ALuminum Dome

Skip to content
KAMR - MyHighPlains.com
Amarillo
92°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Today in Amarillo
National
Your Local Election HQ
Politics Today
DC Bureau
Texas Politics
Border Report Tour
Border Report
Entertainment
Good News
Weird News
For Your Health
Top Stories
One injured after late-night shooting in south Amarillo
Top Stories
Auto burglary suspect arrested after early morning chase
Amarillo Bulls announce new ownership
Stormy Saturday and Sunday
Too much exercise leads to bad decision making
Video
Stream Now
Viral Videos
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Map Center
Live Weather Cameras
Texas Burn Bans
Top Stories
Stormy Saturday and Sunday
Top Stories
Preparing For Disaster: Early Planning Pays Off
Top Stories
Dorian’s Growing Threat
Sports
Local Sports
Locker Room
Sod Poodles
Silver Star Nation
Buff Nation
The Big Game
Top Stories
Amarillo Bulls announce new ownership
Top Stories
Judge 3-peats as top MLB jersey seller; Harper second
Top Stories
Pelicans add Teresa Weatherspoon, AJ Diggs to coaching staff
Irving says Durant was rushed back, won’t be rushed again
No. 10 Notre Dame puts playoff hopes up vs No. 18 Virginia
The Latest: Motivated LeBron ‘excited’ about season
Studio 4
Studio 4
Bands
Recipes
Do My Job
Top Stories
9th Annual BisonFest this Saturday
Top Stories
Final Trip to the Canyon Farmers Market
Top Stories
John Elway’s Experience with Dupuytren’s Contracture Hand Condition
Volunteer for Boo at the Zoo
Rare Texts from The Remnant Trust
Cooking with Coleman: Pork Fondue
Community
Heart of the High Plains
Hometown Heroes
Do My Job
Clear the Shelters
High Plains Road Trip
Black History Month
Hispanic Heritage Month
Women’s History
Movies
Amarillo Events Calendar
Marketplace
Amarillo Real Estate
Local Leaders
Contests
BisonFest Ticket Giveaway
2019 Balloon Fiesta Sweepstakes
KAMR Local 4 Pro Football Challenge
KAMR Local 4 Pet of the Week
Mel Robbins National Sweepstakes
Auto Racing Challenge 2019
High Country Chevy Cowboys Giveaway
TV Guide
Preview: NBC Fall Schedule
This Fall on Fox
The Mel Robbins Show
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Work for Us
Alexa
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Search
Search
Search
ALuminum Dome
The City of Borger wants to renovate the Aluminum Dome
Weather
Stormy Saturday and Sunday
More Forecast
Don't Miss
Dumas High drumline goes viral with gravity-defying cadence
Robot shows off acrobatic skills
Cowboy fans love ‘Pose with the Pros’ feature at AT&T Stadium
Toddler ‘best friends’ go viral for their excitement to hug each other
Photographer captures squirrel smelling flower
74-year-old Indian woman gives birth
Mississippi Hunters Bag Massive Gator