Skip to content
KAMR - MyHighPlains.com
Amarillo
38°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Today in Amarillo
National
Your Local Election HQ
Politics Today
DC Bureau
Texas Politics
Border Report Tour
Border Report
Entertainment
Good News
Weird News
For Your Health
Top Stories
Girl’s Basketball All-Decade Team of the 2010s
Top Stories
Found VHS tape leads to Austin man’s search for baby’s family
Gracie’s Project gives updates on how Giving Tuesday helped their organization
First full week of January weather
Amarillo Bulls complete weekend sweep of Kenai River
Video
Video Center
Stream Now
Viral Videos
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Map Center
Live Weather Cameras
Texas Burn Bans
Top Stories
First full week of January weather
Sports
Local Sports
Locker Room
Sod Poodles
Silver Star Nation
Buff Nation
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Thomas hands on to win Kapalua in a playoff
Top Stories
Girl’s Basketball All-Decade Team of the 2010s
Top Stories
Dragic leads Heat by Blazers in Whiteside’s return, 122-111
Wilson leads Seahawks past Eagles 17-9
Top-ranked UConn eases past SMU 80-42
Dallas Cowboys finally move on from Jason Garrett as coach
Studio 4
On the Show
4 Your Health
4 the Holidays
4 Your Glass
Bands
Do My Job
Recipes
Studio 4 Style Guide
What’s Happening
Top Stories
Cooking with Coleman: Garlic Butter Shrimp Pasta
Top Stories
Style for All
Up 4 Adoption: Ivy
Top 5 trends shaping the next decade in automotive
WATCH: The Powell Brothers stop by Studio 4
Community
Heart of the High Plains
Hometown Heroes
Veterans Voices
Do My Job
CMA Awards
Lone Star NYE
Home for the Holidays
Balloon Fiesta
Clear the Shelters
Amarillo Events Calendar
High Plains Road Trip
Black History Month
Hispanic Heritage Month
Women’s History
Movies
Marketplace
Amarillo Real Estate
Local Leaders
Contests
Nominate a Remarkable Woman in Your Life
KAMR Local 4 Pro Football Challenge
KAMR Local 4 Pet of the Week
Carpet World Christmas Cash Giveaway
Christmas Lights Contest 2019
The Super Proposal
TV Guide
Preview: NBC Fall Schedule
This Fall on Fox
The Mel Robbins Show
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Work for Us
Alexa
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Search
Search
Search
all-decade
Girl’s Basketball All-Decade Team of the 2010s
Weather
First full week of January weather
More Forecast
Don't Miss
WATCH: Semi-truck crashes into pile-up in Lubbock Co.
Grandpa buys bus to take his 10 grandkids to school
2019: The Wild & Wacky
Massive 60-foot alligator bonfire built on Mississippi River levee
Tennessee nurse sings duet with cancer patient
Baby breaks the internet with mean mugging newborn photos
Hospital dresses newborns in Baby Yoda outfits