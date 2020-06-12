Skip to content
KAMR - MyHighPlains.com
Amarillo
90°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Today in Amarillo
National
Your Local Election HQ
Politics Today
DC Bureau
Texas Politics
Border Report Tour
Border Report
Entertainment
Good News
Weird News
For Your Health
Coronavirus
Top Stories
Texas A&M Forest Service responding to fire in Potter County
Top Stories
Former Lady Sandie, Annilia Dawn, talks about signing with Butler University
Video
AISD holds in-person graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2020
Officials shed light on disparity between sister border cities’ virus death rate
Video
Apprehensions, drug seizures at border rise on par with drug cartel violence
Video
Video Center
Stream Now
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Map Center
Live Weather Cameras
Texas Burn Bans
TxDOT Highway Conditions
Top Stories
Isolated storms and weekend heat
Video
Top Stories
Tracking the Tropics: Keeping an eye on Gulf of Mexico as water temperatures get warmer
Video
Top Stories
Videos: Tropical Storm Cristobal makes landfall in Louisiana
Video
Bowie sees damage from severe weather
Memorial Day Weekend Weather Outlook
Live
Memorial Day Weekend Forecast
Video
Sports
Local Sports
Locker Room
Sod Poodles
Silver Star Nation
Buff Nation
Big Race Daytona
Masters Report
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Former Lady Sandie, Annilia Dawn, talks about signing with Butler University
Video
Top Stories
AP Interview: NASCAR’S Bubba Wallace finds voice
NFL plans to observe Juneteenth as league holiday
Varner takes early 1-shot lead over Spieth at Colonial
What’s in a name? Cincinnati grapples with Marge Schott
Studio 4
On the Show
4 Your Health
4 the Holidays
4 Your Glass
Bands
Do My Job
Recipes
Studio 4 Style Guide
What’s Happening
Community
Class is in Session
Destination Texas
Do My Job
Everyday Heroes
Heart of the High Plains
Hometown Heroes
Veterans Voices
2020 Remarkable Women of the High Plains
CMA Awards
Lone Star NYE
Home for the Holidays
Balloon Fiesta
Clear the Shelters
Amarillo Events Calendar
High Plains Road Trip
Black History Month
Hispanic Heritage Month
Women’s History
Lottery
Horoscopes
Honoring the Graduates
Marketplace
Open Restaurants
Amarillo Real Estate
Local Leaders
Contests
KAMR Local 4 Pet of the Week
TV Guide
Preview: NBC Fall Schedule
This Fall on Fox
The Mel Robbins Show
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Work for Us
Alexa
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
alexius
Former Lady Sandie, Annilia Dawn, talks about signing with Butler University
Video
Video Forecast
Isolated storms and weekend heat
Video
More Forecast
Don't Miss
‘This is the biggie’: Massive beehive removed from Tennessee house
Video
Woman slapped in the face in Arizona over ‘go back to Mexico’ comment
Video
Amazing drone video shows 64,000 turtles nesting
Video
Great White Encounter Caught On Camera
Video
VIDEO: Trooper rescues unconscious man from burning truck
Video
Giant Spider car
Video
Egg drop challenge
Video