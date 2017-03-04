Skip to content
KAMR - MyHighPlains.com
Amarillo
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Today in Amarillo
National
Your Local Election HQ
Politics Today
DC Bureau
Texas Politics
Border Report Tour
Border Report
Entertainment
Good News
Weird News
For Your Health
Top Stories
Dumas PD promoting gun safety with “Project Childsafe”
Top Stories
WATCH: Abilene bank employee fights robber, makes him flee
Another rainy day on deck
Amarillo Police investigating after 19-year-old shot during home invasion
Randall County Sheriff’s Department arrests seven in Hope Road burglary
Video
Stream Now
Viral Videos
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Map Center
Live Weather Cameras
Texas Burn Bans
Top Stories
Another rainy day on deck
Top Stories
Preparing For Disaster: Early Planning Pays Off
Sports
Local Sports
Locker Room
Sod Poodles
Silver Star Nation
Buff Nation
The Big Game
Top Stories
Willian’s winner gives Chelsea 2-1 victory at Lille in CL
Top Stories
AP Top 25 Podcast: California pushes NCAA toward inevitable
Top Stories
Koepka has work done on left knee in offseason
Asher-Smith wins 200 to give Britain a sprint gold
Braves’ Acuña, Freeman healthy for Game 1 against Cardinals
Changing college landscape front and center for Big Ten
Studio 4
Studio 4
Bands
Recipes
Do My Job
Top Stories
Susan’s Travel Trends: Going Greek
Top Stories
Canyon ISD Senior Day
Top Stories
Mood: Letters & Lucy
“Road To Hope” Program helping Children with Incarcerated Parents
Crypto and Blockchain Courses at the University Level
Healthy Texas Youth Ambassadors
Community
Heart of the High Plains
Hometown Heroes
Do My Job
Balloon Fiesta
Clear the Shelters
High Plains Road Trip
Black History Month
Hispanic Heritage Month
Women’s History
Movies
Amarillo Events Calendar
Marketplace
Amarillo Real Estate
Local Leaders
Contests
KAMR Local 4 Pro Football Challenge
KAMR Local 4 Pet of the Week
Mel Robbins National Sweepstakes
Auto Racing Challenge 2019
WWE Live Sweepstakes
High Country Chevy Cowboys Giveaway
TV Guide
Preview: NBC Fall Schedule
This Fall on Fox
The Mel Robbins Show
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Work for Us
Alexa
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Search
Search
Search
Acres
Multiple Wildfire Near Panhandle
Weather
Another rainy day on deck
More Forecast
Don't Miss
Homeless opera singer performs on train platform
Dumas High drumline goes viral with gravity-defying cadence
Robot shows off acrobatic skills
Cowboy fans love ‘Pose with the Pros’ feature at AT&T Stadium
Toddler ‘best friends’ go viral for their excitement to hug each other
Photographer captures squirrel smelling flower
74-year-old Indian woman gives birth