13th District of US House of Representative

Skip to content
KAMR - MyHighPlains.com
Amarillo
102°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Today in Amarillo
National
Coronavirus
Your Local Election HQ
Politics Today
DC Bureau
Texas Politics
Border Report Tour
Border Report
Entertainment
Good News
Weird News
For Your Health
Top Stories
Texas primary runoff shows more than 4% boost in early voting numbers compared to 2016
Top Stories
Analyst: Lopez Obrador trying to show drug cartels not in control of Mexico
California university ‘thrilled’ foreign students can remain
Video
Naya Rivera death ruled an accidental drowning, Ventura County officials say
Video
Tracking the Tropics, Week 7: beach renourishment & hurricane shelters amid COVID-19
Live
Video
Video Center
Stream Now
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Map Center
Live Weather Cameras
Texas Burn Bans
TxDOT Highway Conditions
Tracking the Tropics
Top Stories
The streak of 100 degree heat continues, but so do rain chances
Video
Top Stories
EF0 landspout touches down near 4000 block of Mesa Circle
Video
Top Stories
Authorities: 1 dead after tornadoes hit western Minnesota
Video
Sports
Local Sports
Locker Room
Sod Poodles
Silver Star Nation
Buff Nation
Big Race Daytona
Masters Report
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Kings’ Barnes isn’t at NBA restart, says he has coronavirus
Top Stories
Puig picks Braves, Glasnow makes strong return to Rays
AP sources: About 10 MLB umpires opt out over virus concerns
AP source: Free agent OF Yasiel Puig, Braves reach 1-yr deal
Hereford Sports & Wellness to construct new outdoor sports complex
Video
Studio 4
On the Show
4 Your Health
4 the Holidays
4 Your Glass
Bands
Recipes
Studio 4 Style Guide
What’s Happening
Top Stories
Amarillo Zoo celebrates 65th years
Video
Top Stories
Travel Expert on places near Amarillo that are great to visit
Video
Canyon Farmers Market set to open June 27th
Video
Face Masks: their effectiveness and how to make sure you’re safe
Video
Nuclear Care Partners offering free goodie bags to Pantex retirees
Video
Community
Class is in Session
Destination Texas
Everyday Heroes
Heart of the High Plains
Hometown Heroes
Veterans Voices
2020 Remarkable Women of the High Plains
CMA Awards
Lone Star NYE
Home for the Holidays
Balloon Fiesta
Clear the Shelters
Amarillo Events Calendar
High Plains Road Trip
Black History Month
Hispanic Heritage Month
Women’s History
Lottery
Horoscopes
Honoring the Graduates
Marketplace
Open Restaurants
Amarillo Real Estate
Local Leaders
Contests
KAMR Local 4 Pet of the Day
Keeping It Clean
TV Guide
Preview: NBC Fall Schedule
This Fall on Fox
The Mel Robbins Show
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Work for Us
Alexa
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
13th District of US House of Representative
Final push for the US House of Representatives District 13 Candidates
Video
Video Forecast
The streak of 100 degree heat continues, but so do rain chances
Video
More Forecast
Don't Miss
Pub puts up an electric fence to enforce distancing
Video
Red rainbow seen over Finland
Video
WATCH: Trooper has near-death experience on roadway
Dream job: Company offering $1,000 to play Animal Crossing
Video
VIRAL VIDEO: COVID-19 through the eyes of a four-year-old
Good Samaritan Pulls Man From Fiery Crash
Video
Australian man fights off snake while driving
Video