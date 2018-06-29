The Amarillo Opera's "Opera in the Neighborhood" is presenting three shows at the Amarillo Zoo on Saturday, June 30. Each show will be held at the Zoo’s outdoor amphitheater and songs will consist of light opera, musical theater, pop, jazz, and Disney featuring animals found at the Zoo. Each show will be approximately 30 minutes in length and are great for all ages. For more information about Zoo Tunes and the Amarillo Opera Teaching Artists, click here.

The Amarillo Opera Teaching Artists are holding a one-week opera camp at 5 different community centers in Amarillo. The goal of the summer program is to introduce, educate and enrich local youth’s lives with the arts. The Summer Artists are also involved in connecting with the community. They do this by performing and collaborating with local businesses and organizations in Amarillo and Canyon. Amarillo Opera annually distributes more than $40,000 in scholarships to these young students who are encouraged to continue with Amarillo Opera as a part of the opera ensemble. For more information on the Amarillo Opera Teaching Artists, please visit Amarillo Opera Facebook Page and check out our website, amarilloopera.org.

Zoo Admission:

$4.00 adult (13-61)

$3.00 senior (62 and up)

$2.00 child (3-12)

Amarillo Zoo

in Thompson Park

(806) 381-7911

amarillozoo.org



