The Big Cheese: Crab Mac and Cheese with Off The Hook Seafood

Mac-n-cheese is the world's most beloved comfort food and since the Hope and Healing Place is in the business of providing comfort to the people they serve, a comfort cook-off is a perfect fit. Just as grief can be experienced in numerous ways, the ingredients for mac-n-cheese are endless. You will have the opportunity to try 25 varieties from the areas best chefs at The Big Cheese.

This is a family friendly event held at the Rex Baxter Building on Friday, January 25 from 6 to 8 p.m. Everyone gets to play a part by voting for their favorite dish. There will be People's Choice, Kids Choice, and Celebrity Judge Vote. Kids can create macaroni art as they pay homage to this beloved dish in the Kids Korner and you can all cheese it up at the Say Cheese photo booth.

Adults can vie for $100 in Who Moved the Cheese mystery box game or try their hand at the Wine Pull and peruse the silent auction. The winner of the Never Cook Again Raffle will walk away with $1,000 in gift cards.

This event sells out every year so get your tickets now! Children 12 and under are $5. Ages 13 and up are $25.

In preparation for The Big Cheese, Off The Hook Seafood prepared Crab Mac and Cheese.

Off The Hook Seafood

626 Polk St, Suite 200

(806) 350-5445





