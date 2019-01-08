Recipes

Chef Rocky's New Year New Recipes: Sweet Chile Shrimp Tacos

Ingredients: 

  • 1 tbsp Olive Oil
  • ½ lb. Shrimp; 31-40 P/D
  • 2 tbsp Honey
  • 1 tsp Chipotle Tabasco
  • ¼ tsp/ea SALT Pink Himalayan Salt/Tellicherry Peppercorn
  • 1 cup Green Cabbage; shredded
  • ½ ea Carrot; shredded
  • ¼ cup Purple Cabbage; shredded
  • 1 tbsp White Wine Vinegar
  • 1 tbsp Rice Vinegar
  • 2 tbsp Mayonnaise; REAL
  • 6 ea Corn Tortillas; OR lettuce leaves
  • 1 ea Radish; thin sliced

Procedure for shrimp:

1. Heat oil in a saute pan to medium/hot temperature.

2. Add frozen shrimp.

3. Saute until they begin to color.

4. Add honey and Tabasco.

5. Season.

Procedure for coleslaw:

1. In mixing bowl, thoroughly mix white wine and rice vinegar with mayonnaise.

2. Toss in both cabbages and carrot.

Procedure for tacos:

1. Heat tortilla in dry pan on both sides.

2. Add several shrimp (with sauce).

3. Top with “slaw”.

4. Garnish with radish.

5. Serve!

Health Benefits:

Shrimp:

-Low Calorie

-Low Fat

-Contains: Iron, Protein, Zinc, B3, Vitamin D

Honey:

-Typically High in Antioxidants

-Improves Cholesterol

Vinegar: Found in- Tabasco, White Wine Vinegar, and Rice Vinegar:

-Aids in digestion and gut health.

-NO Calories

-Lowers Blood Sugar and fights Diabetes

-Helps in weightloss.

-Lowers cholesterol and improves heart health.

-Kills harmful bacteria.

NINETEEN49 CATERING
www.1949catering.com
 

