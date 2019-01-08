Chef Rocky's New Year New Recipes: Sweet Chile Shrimp Tacos
Chef Rocky's New Year New Recipes: Sweet Chile Shrimp Tacos
Ingredients:
- 1 tbsp Olive Oil
- ½ lb. Shrimp; 31-40 P/D
- 2 tbsp Honey
- 1 tsp Chipotle Tabasco
- ¼ tsp/ea SALT Pink Himalayan Salt/Tellicherry Peppercorn
- 1 cup Green Cabbage; shredded
- ½ ea Carrot; shredded
- ¼ cup Purple Cabbage; shredded
- 1 tbsp White Wine Vinegar
- 1 tbsp Rice Vinegar
- 2 tbsp Mayonnaise; REAL
- 6 ea Corn Tortillas; OR lettuce leaves
- 1 ea Radish; thin sliced
Procedure for shrimp:
1. Heat oil in a saute pan to medium/hot temperature.
2. Add frozen shrimp.
3. Saute until they begin to color.
4. Add honey and Tabasco.
5. Season.
Procedure for coleslaw:
1. In mixing bowl, thoroughly mix white wine and rice vinegar with mayonnaise.
2. Toss in both cabbages and carrot.
Procedure for tacos:
1. Heat tortilla in dry pan on both sides.
2. Add several shrimp (with sauce).
3. Top with “slaw”.
4. Garnish with radish.
5. Serve!
Health Benefits:
Shrimp:
-Low Calorie
-Low Fat
-Contains: Iron, Protein, Zinc, B3, Vitamin D
Honey:
-Typically High in Antioxidants
-Improves Cholesterol
Vinegar: Found in- Tabasco, White Wine Vinegar, and Rice Vinegar:
-Aids in digestion and gut health.
-NO Calories
-Lowers Blood Sugar and fights Diabetes
-Helps in weightloss.
-Lowers cholesterol and improves heart health.
-Kills harmful bacteria.
NINETEEN49 CATERING
www.1949catering.com
More Stories
-
Its National Championship night, have these both sweet and tangy…
-
For more recipes, visit
-
NINETEEN49 CATERING
www.1949catering.com