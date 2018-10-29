Back to the Table with Chef Bud: Tuna Avocado Toast Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Back to the Table with Chef Bud: Tuna Avocado Toast

Ingredients:

4 eggs yolks

¼ C melted butter

2 Tblspn Miso

1 Tblspn Kikkoman Sriracha Hot Chili Sauce

1 avocado

3 Tblspn lime juice

1 tspn kosher salt

4 oz Ahi tuna

1 Tblspn Kikkoman low sodium soy sauce

1 tspn Kikkoman sesame oil

1 Tblspn green onion tops, finely sliced

1 tspn fresh ginger grated

½ lime, zested

1 tspn kosher salt

¼ red onion, julienned

2 oz Kikkoman rice vinegar

1 oz warm water

1 oz sugar

6 leaves of cilantro

6 leaves of parsley

2 breakfast radish

2 thick sliced whole wheat bread

Preparation:

Whisk eggs over a double boiler until it doubles in volume. Add the melted butter until it is fully emulsified. Add the miso and Sriracha and whisk until smooth.

Remove avocado meat and cut into medium cubes. Mix with lime juice and salt.

Cut tuna into medium dice. Mix with Kikkoman soy sauce, Sesame oil, green onion tops, ginger and lime zest.

Whisk warm water and sugar together until liquid starts to become translucent. Whisk in Kikkoman rice wine vinegar. Pickled red onion for a minimum of 2 hours.

Slice breakfast radish sideways.

On toasted thick whole wheat bread, spread the avocado mix, then the Tuna mix. Spoon egg sauce over the top. Garnish with cilantro, parsley and the breakfast radish.

Fun dish for the weekend or just a nice afternoon meal. Bring some flavors from the far East to your Table and enjoy! Full of freshness and unique flavors!

